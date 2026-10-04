Elon Musk says Tesla Robotaxi still struggles to see pets at night

Tesla has extended the operating hours of its Robotaxi service in Austin by one hour, but Elon Musk says a surprisingly basic problem is still keeping the autonomous vehicles from running later at night: seeing pets in the dark.

Tesla’s Robotaxi service is now available until 11 pm, up from its previous 10 pm cutoff. However, Musk said the company is still working on making sure the vehicles can detect animals that are difficult to distinguish from the road at night, describing the challenge as avoiding “grey kittens on grey tarmac.”

Robotaxi operating hours moved from 10pm to 11pm.



The main thing we’re trying to solve is making sure that we don’t run over pets when they’re hard to see at night. Literally trying to avoid grey kittens on grey tarmac in the dark. https://t.co/y4HSVILLqd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2026

The admission is notable because Tesla has long pursued a camera-based approach to autonomous driving, while Musk has repeatedly criticised lidar as unnecessary for self-driving systems.

Tesla’s camera-only approach faces a tricky night-time test

Cameras depend on available light and contrast to distinguish objects from their surroundings. That can become difficult when an object and the road have similar colours, particularly in low-light conditions.

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Lidar works differently. It sends laser pulses into the environment and measures their return to determine an object’s distance and three-dimensional shape. Radar similarly uses radio waves and can continue working in conditions such as fog, glare, and dust.

That distinction matters for autonomous vehicles because detecting a small animal is not simply about recognising what it looks like. The vehicle needs to identify that something is occupying the road and react quickly enough to avoid it.

Other autonomous-driving companies have taken a multi-sensor approach. The report notes that Waymo’s sixth-generation system uses 13 cameras, four lidar sensors and six radar sensors, while its roughly 4,000 driverless vehicles operate around the clock. Tesla, meanwhile, removed radar from its vehicles in 2021, dropped ultrasonic sensors in 2022 and has never shipped a vehicle with lidar.

Tesla has more to prove before Robotaxi can run all night

Musk’s latest comments are particularly interesting given his long-standing criticism of lidar. He previously described lidar as a “fool’s errand” and argued that cameras and neural networks would be sufficient for autonomous driving.

For Tesla, the immediate issue is not simply adding another hour to the Robotaxi schedule. The company launched the Austin service in June 2025 with ride requests available from 6 am to midnight, meaning its operating window has actually become shorter over time.

The next step will be whether Tesla can improve its camera-based system enough to safely extend Robotaxi operations further into the night. The company could eventually return to its original midnight schedule, but Musk’s comments suggest low-light detection remains an important hurdle before that happens.

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