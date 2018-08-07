Digital Trends
Cars

Elon Musk tweets about privatizing Tesla Motors, causes an investor frenzy

Chris Chin
By
elon musk boring company rock
TED Conference

Elon Musk is in the news again over some tweets on Twitter. But thankfully, it not due to backlash from an abrasive one. Rather, Musk’s latest tweets have industry and financial analysts in another frenzy, openly expressing the idea of transitioning Tesla Motors into a private company, prospectively starting stock share prices at $420 per share.

Citing updates from his own Twitter page, Musk has countless analysts and outlets trying to make sense of it all. Though to try and calm the storm, Musk reaffirmed on Twitter that it could potentially be the best move for the company at the moment. The idea is that making Tesla into a private company would lift the burden of “pressure from Wall Street expectations,” in his words.

But ultimately, Musk also emphasized that there has not been a final decision.

Recently, Musk published a letter to his employees about the prospect on Tesla’s company blog, to which he says: “As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders.”

Such a prospect has the industry in a frenzy for one of the most highly trending companies in the world as it’s seen as an unusual and unprecedented move from Musk.

If the decision to make Tesla private also went through, it would be one of the largest transactions in history because of the initial starting price of the stock at $420 per share. That is roughly 11 percent more than the company’s current trading price, at around $380 per share as of this writing. And even then, that $380 per share represents one of Tesla’s all-time highs.

And ultimately, the deal would be worth more than $80 billion, including Tesla’s debt.

Part of the frenzy also stems from agitation caused by “short-sellers,” or people who have ultimately been using the stock market to manipulatively bet against Tesla Motors, threatening any confidence stock market investors might have in the company. With Musk announcing the possibility of making Tesla private, that agitated short-sellers even more by threatening them with big losses.

Musk’s tweets also caused Tesla’s share prices to surge before trading stopped.

Right now, Tesla Motors’ future and trajectory are all currently up in the air as the company continues to face major challenges, stemming from production difficulties with the Model 3 and resulting financial turmoil from dwindling confidence from investors. As a result, market analysts are watching like a pack of vultures to see where Musk leads the company. Either way, the frenzy is far from over and analysts won’t be resting anytime soon, given Musk’s unpredictable nature to tweet messages with questionable seriousness.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The EU is pushing for standardized phone chargers again
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Next-generation Ford Focus (European version)
Cars

Would you buy a tiny pickup truck based on the Ford Focus?

Ford is reportedly considering a small pickup based on the Focus, which would be called Courier and could arrive in U.S. showrooms by 2022. Ford hasn't confirmed anything yet, though.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ferrari book 30000
Cars

This collectible book about Ferraris likely costs more than your actual car

$30,000 won't buy you a Ferrari, but it will get you a perfectly nice car. Or, a perfectly nice coffee table book -- about Ferrari. If you're just swimming in hundred dollar bills, this could be your next buy.
Posted By Lulu Chang
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country
Cars

Chevy’s 2019 Silverado aims to make towing easier with cameras and apps

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 aims to catch up to its rival, the Ford F-150, by adding more towing tech. The Silverado will be available with towing-related apps and an array of four cameras to make pulling a trailer easier.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
inkas armored g63 amg 01
Cars

Withstand an attack in style with the Mercedes AMG G63-based armored limo

Upgraded to sniper-level protection, the 2018 Inkas G63 AMG armored limousine withstands high-velocity armor-piercing bullets. The ultra-security G-Wagen also has a motorized bar, and starts at $1.2 million.
Posted By Bruce Brown
houndlabs pot breathalyzer hound labs mj and alcohol detector
Cars

Dual-purpose pot and booze breathalyzer can tell how stoned or drunk you are

Experts don't agree on how much smoking marijuana impairs driving performance, but Hound Lab's breathalyzer, which also detects alcohol, reports whether a subject consumed marijuana during the previous two hours.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 ford mustang bullitt
Product Review

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a firecracker tribute to a movie legend

Ford’s latest tribute to Steve McQueen’s legendary action movie is far more than a garish paint and sticker package. It’s almost stealthy, and there’s real measurable performance enhancement in the limited edition 2019 Mustang…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
waze app update android
Mobile

Use these Waze tips and tricks to become an expert navigator

Do you use Waze for navigation? Check out the top Waze tips and tricks for getting the most out of the app. We'll show you the most useful tools and customization options to navigate faster and share information with your friends.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
2019 bentley bentayga v8 rg 1
Cars

Bentley’s 66-pound book comes with fold-out pages as wide as a Bentayga

Bentley is celebrating its 100th anniversary in style -- and size. The British brand has teamed up with publisher Opus to release a photo book that weighs 66 pounds in its heaviest configuration.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Brabham BT62
Cars

Track-only Brabham BT62 supercar channels Formula One greatness

The Brabham BT62 supercar revives the name of a legendary Formula One team that won multiple championships before fading away. Befitting a car developed by a former race team, the BT62 is built for the track.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Project Gold teaser
Cars

Prepare to drool over Project Gold, Porsche’s birthday present to itself

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by resto-modding a classic, air-cooled 911. Called Project Gold, the one-off model remains shrouded in secrecy. We think it started life as a 993-generation 911 Turbo from the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

What kind of mini car does Tesla CEO Elon Musk have in mind?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his company has started the development of a mini car with space for one passenger. He didn't provide more specific details and there's no widely accepted definition of a mini car.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen Waze GTI Superdrives
Cars

Love driving? Waze’s data scientists want to show you the fun way home

In the United Kingdom, Waze and Volkswagen have teamed up to launch a campaign named GTI Superdrives that identifies the best roads for driving enthusiasts. Data scientists analyzed data to single out the 75 greatest roads in the U.K.
Posted By Ronan Glon