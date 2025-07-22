Explore Tesla’s first-ever diner in this walk-through video

Tesla has just thrown open the doors of its brand new diner in Hollywood, California, a spot that Tesla chief Elon Musk promised will be “an island of good food, good vibes and entertainment, all while Supercharging.”

As the restaurant and Supercharger facility welcomed its very first guests on Monday night, Tesla shared a video tour of the plush new diner, which it describes as “retro-futuristic.” You can watch it below.

Tesla Diner & Supercharger in Hollywood, LA



Open 24/7, starting now pic.twitter.com/nISRNoV89Y — Tesla (@Tesla) July 21, 2025

The walk-through takes you around the stylish dining area and up to the rooftop where visitors can relax with a drink and even watch a film on one of the two large movie screens down in the charging area, which offers 80 V4 Supercharger stalls.

Recommended Videos

You’ll also glimpse a Tesla bot — also known as Optimus — Tesla’s humanoid robot. However, rather than working at the bar or serving drinks, it’s been securely placed inside a display cabinet (though it was seen serving popcorn at a pre-launch event).

Before the opening, Musk shared a drone shot of the diner. In an accompanying comment, he said that if this first Tesla Diner proves popular, the company will open more of them “in major cities around the world as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.”

Opening such a diner has been a long-held dream of Musk’s. Five years ago, he posted on Twitter that he was “gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.” Well, he’s finally delivered on his promise.

The Tesla Diner opens against a backdrop of mounting sales pressure for the automaker, with Tesla seeing a 13% drop in U.S. deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 and similar challenges in many of its overseas markets. The difficulties are due to a combination of factors, including increased competition in the electric-vehicle market and negative attention from Musk’s controversial political activities.

One diner in Hollywood is unlikely to shift its fortunes, but it should make the charging experience a little more enjoyable.