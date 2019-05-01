Digital Trends
Cars

Google, Harman are helping Fiat-Chrysler overhaul its infotainment tech

Ronan Glon
By
what is uconnect rg 4
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will overhaul its connected-car and infotainment technologies with help from Samsung’s Harman division and Google. The company — whose portfolio of brands includes Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia — will begin rolling out its new software and features during the second half of 2019.

Harman and Google are helping FCA create what it called a comprehensive ecosystem of connected services designed to keep users connected on the go, allowing them to easily share their car with others, save money on insurance, and find the nearest electric car charging station, among other features. Harman’s cloud-based Ignite platform will power all of these services. A 4G connection will power them, but every part of FCA’s ecosystem is developed with 5G compatibility in mind. The firm stressed it put a big focus on future-proofing its technology to ensure it doesn’t have to start from scratch in a few short years.

Vehicle-to-anything technology will be part of the ecosystem. Several of FCA’s rivals — including Ford — are already planning to add this forward-thinking feature to their vehicles during the early 2020s. And, the car will be able to interact with internet-connected household devices thanks to Samsung’s SmartThings platform. For example, motorists may be able to tap their car’s touchscreen a few times to turn on the heater in their living room when they leave work. Or, better yet, they might be able to simply say “turn on the heater in my living room.”

While Harman’s technology will support everything that leaves the car, the software that motorists will interact with while sitting in the driver’s seat is being developed with Google. It’s the next generation of the Uconnect infotainment system currently found in millions of new and late-model cars. Digital Trends praised the software (pictured above) in the past; we like that it’s intuitive to use, that its graphics are sharp, and that it responds quickly to input. Bringing Android into the equation should make it even better.

Uconnect will use Android as its operating system, but it won’t receive Google Maps and Google Assistant like the infotainment system that the tech giant helped Volvo and Polestar develop for their upcoming cars. The software will be compatible with over-the-air software updates, and it will make it easy for owners to remotely access information stored in their car’s brain, like maintenance information. Finally, electric car owners will benefit from specific services that let them keep an eye on their battery’s performance, and find the route to their destination that saps the least amount of range. As of 2019, the only electric FCA product sold in the United States is the Fiat 500e. The group is planning to release more EVs during the early 2020s, including the next-generation 500.

FCA hasn’t announced which vehicle(s) will inaugurate the new infotainment system, but it’s scheduled to begin appearing in showrooms before the end of 2019. We expect to learn more in the coming months. The software will equip every new car the automaker sells globally by 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CDMA vs. GSM: What's the difference between these cellular standards?
in moab jeep isnt just having fun off road its planning future mark allen
Cars

In Moab, Jeep isn’t just having fun off-road; it’s planning its future

Every year, Jeep travels to the Moab Easter Safari to unveil a handful of concept cars. Some are based on production models, while others are classic rigs upgraded with modern components. It's fun, but the company is also planning its…
Posted By Bradley Iger
Best Trucks 2018 Ford F-150
Cars

We found the best trucks for everyone (including truck haters)

Pickup trucks have evolved to meet the demands of a shifting marketplace. They now have to compete with cars and crossovers, as well as other trucks. Here are the best trucks currently on the market.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best minivans
Cars

The best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

It may be hard for some buyers to accept, but the best minivans are incredibly versatile vehicles. They were developed specifically to haul people, and the best ones on the market don't feel like a penalty box. Check our list and see for…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower Hellephant engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nikon and velodyne partner for non automotive lidar applications lidarcity02
Cars

Lidar may be in your future in places where you least expect it

Velodyne Lidar contracted with Nikon's Sendai subsidiary to mass produce lidar sensors. Lidar does more than help autonomous cars create 3D maps of the highway to detect and avoid people, animals, objects, or other vehicles in their path.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
layer pal scooter uses machine learning to travel your preferred routes nio 015
Cars

Pal is an electric scooter that can get you home when you forget where you are

A British design studio and a Chinese automotive and smart mobility firm collaborated to develop Pal, an electric scooter that uses machine-learning to recognize common routes. Pal is a "near-future concept" solution for urban congestion.
Posted By Bruce Brown
insurance rates for distracted driving rise 10000 percent texting while gettyimages 585286333
Cars

The car insurance penalty for distracted driving rose nearly 10,000% this decade

The penalties for texting and talking while driving include massive insurance premium increases, according to The Zebra. From 2011 to 2018, the average U.S. insurance penalty for distracted driving rose from $2 to $290, a 9,750% increase.
Posted By Bruce Brown
flying car skyport under construction in miami first florida 100699827 h
Cars

The first flying car skyport is under construction on a rooftop in Miami

Future residents of Paramount Miami World Center, a 600-unit condominium building under construction, may be the first in the world with a private skyport for flying cars for their use, television station WSVN reports.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Land Rover Smart Wallet
Cars

Jaguar’s Smart Wallet rewards drivers for reporting traffic jams and potholes

Jaguar - Land Rover wants to reward drivers who allow their car to share information about road conditions. Still at the pilot phase, its Smart Wallet technology gives motorists cryptocurrency if they agree to let their car send traffic…
Posted By Ronan Glon
episde 119 asteroid earth
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Spotify hits 100 million subscriptions, simulated asteroid

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss Spotify's latest subscription milestone, NASA's simulated asteroid strike, Amazon's tracking (and firing) of workers based on A.I. results, flying car skyports, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
NYPD Smart Fortwo
Cars

It’s over: Smart confirms it’s leaving America after disastrous shift to EVs

Daimler announced its Smart brand will leave the United States after the 2019 model year. The company's annual American sales dropped by 58% to under 1,300 cars after it shifted to selling only electric vehicles.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Defender teaser
Cars

Land Rover is torturing the next-generation Defender ahead of its launch

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon