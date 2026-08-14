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Ferrari’s newest one-off took two years to build, and only one person will ever drive it

One client, one car, two years, and a design straight out of a 1970s fever dream.

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Ferrari CZ26 top view
Ferrari

Ferrari just unveiled a one-off supercar at Pebble Beach, and it’s called the CZ26. This isn’t a limited edition you can still hunt down. It’s a completely custom Ferrari built for a single client, and it took two years to come together.

What makes the CZ26 different from a regular Ferrari?

Underneath its new skin, the CZ26 shares its architecture and performance with the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So mechanically, you’re still looking at a top-tier, ultra-high-performance hybrid supercar. But the Ferrari Design Studio, led by Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, gave it an entirely new body and identity, inspired by 1970s Italian industrial design. It features clean surfaces, obvious function, and technical elements working together as one shape.

Ferrari CZ26 back view
Ferrari

The result looks lower and wider than the SF90 it’s based on. The body flows from the front fascia all the way to a sharply cut-off tail, while a black roof and pillars visually separate the cabin from the rest of the car. Ferrari finished the exterior in a shimmering Argento Veloce silver, with Rosso Lampante red accents highlighting details like the front grille lighting and the new rear diffuser. Even the exhaust tips are raw titanium.

How did Ferrari build this thing?

The project started with sketches based on the client’s vision, which then went through virtual development before Ferrari built a full-size clay model. A few small tweaks later, that clay model turned into the real, driveable Ferrari you see today.

Ferrari CZ26 sketch
Ferrari

Inside, the cabin repeats the red accents from outside, paired with black technical fabric seats, satin carbon fibre, and a metallic weave fabric for extra sparkle. There’s even an embroidered CZ26 badge, in case anyone forgets how exclusive this car really is.

Ferrari CZ26 inside view
Ferrari

The CZ26 is proof that even with the same bones as a production Ferrari, two years and the right client can turn familiar hardware into something nobody else will ever get to drive.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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