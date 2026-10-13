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Fiat’s new concept can turn into a pickup when you don’t want six seats

Fiat’s Multiplay concept has six seats, a pickup bed, and even a spot for the dog

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Fiat Multplay Concept Featured
Fiat

During the Paris Motor Show 2026, the new Citroën 2CV caught my eye with its charming design. But there’s another concept that’s doing something even wilder. The new Fiat Multiplay was just showcased at this auto show as a 4.45-meter concept combining elements of an MPV, SUV, and pickup. Its party piece is something Fiat calls the C-Pillar “Metamorfosi” architecture, which lets the rear section slide along dedicated guides.

In its normal family configuration, Multiplay carries six people plus one very unusual extra passenger space. Move the rear module, and it becomes a four-seat pickup with an open cargo bed for bikes, sporting equipment, and other bulky gear.

Fiat Multplay Concept Side
Fiat

Two types of cars in one Fiat

The transformation goes beyond simply exposing a truck bed. Multiplay’s rear spoiler rotates into a bike rack capable of holding two bicycles. Moving inside, Fiat has created something called the Petsenger seat, a modular section that can hold a child seat, provide space for a pet, become a table, or work as storage. Part of its cushion can even detach and become a dog leash, while a folding bowl hides inside the door.

Fiat Multplay Concept Dog Bed
Fiat

You also get the Sunseat, which lets the front passenger seat turn around when parked, letting you use the dashboard as a backrest, creating a lounge beneath the panoramic glass roof. Fiat also hides the main display inside the dashboard when the car is switched off, while waterproof materials cover the areas intended for children and pets. The gloriously bright color scheme is apparently inspired by a watermelon, with green exterior paint and red and pink interior sections.

Don’t start saving for one just yet

Fiat Multplay Concept Interior
Fiat

Unfortunately, Fiat is not previewing a specific production model. According to the company, it is a “laboratory” for ideas that could eventually appear in future family cars. Fiat hasn’t announced an engine, electric drivetrain, battery, range, performance figures, price, or production schedule.

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That’s mildly disappointing because the core idea is quite solid. Most family cars are a balancing act that compromises between passenger space and cargo space. Fiat’s concept adds good flexibility.

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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