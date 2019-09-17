Mazda has experimented with electric technology for years, but its product portfolio doesn’t include a battery-powered model yet. It will hop on the EV bandwagon in October when it travels to the biennial Tokyo Auto Show to unveil its first production-bound electric car. Early details give us a decent idea of what to expect.

The yet-unnamed model will join the Mazda range as a new model, not as an electric variant of an existing car. It will likely take the form of a small crossover or a compact hatchback, according to Car & Driver. The fact that Mazda has been testing its electric powertrain in a CX-30 (pictured) adds credibility to that theory; it won’t be much smaller or much bigger than the model used as a test mule. That rules out a bigger car like the Mazda6, and something zestier like the MX-5 Miata. Our crystal ball — and sales charts from markets all over the world — tell us a crossover is far more likely than a hatchback.

Regardless, industry trade journal Automotive News drove an early prototype of Mazda’s electric car in Norway, the EV capital of the world. It learned the powertrain consists of a 35.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a 140-horsepower electric motor into action. The battery is as small as it sounds; to add context, the second-generation Nissan Leaf comes standard with a 40-kWh pack, and the Leaf Plus model bumps that figure to 62 for added range.

Mazda’s upcoming electric car most likely won’t qualify for the coveted long-range label, then. It will be an urban-dwelling EV. Motorists who need to cover long distances will have the option of ordering an optional, gasoline-burning range extender that will bring Felix Wankel’s rotary technology to the Japanese company’s portfolio for the first time since the RX-8 retired in 2012. Full technical specifications remain under wraps for the time being, however.

We expect additional information about Mazda’s electric car will trickle out over the coming weeks, and the model will make its full debut online in the days leading up to the Tokyo show. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2020, though whether or not the model will be sold in the United States remains up in the air. If it’s a crossover, we might see it here. If it’s a hatchback, however, odds are it will be relegated to overseas markets like Asia and Europe. Honda and Volkswagen came to a similar conclusion about the E and the ID.3 they unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. Small, expensive city cars don’t sell well in America, and even a company with Mazda’s mojo can’t do much to change that.

