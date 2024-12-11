 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Find Ford gifts for everyone on your holiday list, no really

By
Ford Accessories used while camping for holiday gifts
Ford

When you’re shopping for holiday gifts, auto and Ford accessories probably don’t cross your mind, at least not initially. Unless, of course, you’re planning some gift ideas for the car enthusiast you know. But actually, Ford has a lot of different gift options even for those who aren’t big into cars and vehicles. I know, it’s an odd proposal but hear me out. From electronics and exterior accessories to truck bed augments, interior gear, and even outdoor-friendly gear — like for camping — Ford has a ton of options. Just to provide some examples, first aid safety kits, truck bed camping tents, portable fridges, pet-friendly seat mats, even dashcams, keyless entry systems, and beyond.

You never know, you could find the perfect gift in Ford’s accessories lineup.

Shop Now

What’s so special about Ford accessories?

Pet friendly Ford accessories make great holiday gifts
Ford

I know it’s kind of an unorthodox idea, especially when you’re proposing potential gifts for those who aren’t into vehicles. Heck, some might not even own a Ford. But Ford believes “the right accessory can transform your vehicle,” and that’s absolutely true. Throw a mobile tent on the back of your truck, for example, and instantly it’s an impromptu camper. Or, lay some protective mats on your seats and you now have a pet-friendly, fur-ready vehicle. That could be great even for quick trips to the vet.

Between infotainment upgrades, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto devices, to dashcams and beyond, Ford has a ton of different accessory options, and they all make excellent gift ideas. Floor mats, interior gear, wheels, cargo and storage options, electronics, truck bed products, performance add-ons, and even exterior equipment, I think you owe it to your family and friends to at least take a look. You really don’t know what you’ll find that’s an ideal fit until you browse.

Plus, when you shop, you’ll earn FordPass rewards, with options to ship free to a local dealer. You can ship nearby and pick up. Also available is Ford’s official merchandise, like apparel, hats, bags, and so on. It’s a veritable treasure trove of gear, from clothing and apparel to auto augments, and at the risk of repeating myself — the skies are the limit here. So, this year, while you’re trying to find great holiday gifts, maybe take a look at these Ford gifts for everyone.

Shop Now

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Kia’s futuristic, affordable EV4 sedan will launch in 2025
kias futuristic affordable ev4 sedan will launch in 2025 653867 v2 1

Kia certainly sparked interest when it unveiled the concept model of the EV4 in 2023. The sedan’s futuristic design and electric range capacity, combined with the promise of affordability, showed that Kia was ready to make bold moves to diversify its EV lineup.

But two big questions came up: When would the EV4 actually launch, and would the smaller sedan/hatchback ever launch stateside, given American's preference for larger vehicles.

Read more
Hyundai believes CarPlay, Android Auto should remain as options
The 6.9-inch Sony digital media receiver installed in the dashboard of a vehicle.

Hyundai must feel good about the U.S. market right now: It just posted "record-breaking" November sales, led by its electric and hybrid vehicles.

It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch for the South Korean automaker to believe it must be doing something right about answering the demands of the market. And at least one recurring feature at Hyundai has been a willingness to keep offering a flexible range of options for drivers.

Read more
When the grid died, these EV owners powered their homes with their cars
ChargePoint Home EV charger plugged into car.

Electric vehicles have many obvious benefits, chief of which is the reduced reliance on fossil fuels. But that's not the only thing EVs are good for. EVs are essentially giant batteries on wheels, which makes them perfect for powering devices, appliances, and even your home.

That's something that many EV owners discovered over the course of one of the worst hurricane seasons on record. To be clear, if you're facing a hurricane, it's vital to follow evacuation orders and make other preparations. But even those who don't need to evacuate might still find themselves without power for a matter of days following a major storm -- and it's becoming increasingly clear that owning an EV can be very helpful for those people.

Read more