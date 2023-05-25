 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Ford EV drivers can use 12,000 Tesla Superchargers starting in 2024

Trevor Mogg
By

Drivers of Ford’s electric vehicles (EVs) will find charging them a little easier starting next spring after Tesla on Thursday promised the availability of 12,000 of its Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.

The move will double the number of fast-chargers currently available to Ford’s EV owners.

A Tesla Supercharger.
NurPhoto/Getty Images

As Ford uses a different connector than Tesla, the latter will provide an adapter at the charging point for Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles.

Related

Starting in 2025, Ford will equip future EVs with Tesla’s NACS charge port — removing the need for an adapter — for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, the automaker said.

Recommended Videos

The agreement between Tesla and Ford is linked to President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, announced in February, which offers $7.5 billion in subsidies for EV charging as part of plans to dramatically boost the number of publicly available vehicle chargers along U.S. highways.

Tesla started opening up its Superchargers to other EVs in Europe in 2021 before gradually expanding the availability. Its fast chargers can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

“This is great news for our customers, who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000-plus Tesla Superchargers, plus 10,000-plus fast chargers already in [Ford’s] BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Widespread access to fast charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford Model e, praised the EV maker led by Elon Musk, saying: “Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable, and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption.”

Gjaja added: “The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability, and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
2021 Tesla Cybertruck vs. 2021 Ford F-150

Tesla strongly hinted the Cybertruck won't compete in the same segment of the market as the popular Ford F-150, and whether they'll appeal to the same target audience remains to be seen, but the two pickups will inevitably overlap in many areas. Both were designed to tow, haul, venture off the beaten path, and commute.

Keep in mind Tesla won't begin building the Cybertruck until 2021 at the earliest. You can't walk to the nearest Tesla store and take one for a test drive because it's not in production; we haven't even seen the production version of it yet. The comparison with the F-150 is largely hypothetical, and all specs listed here are subject to change.
Design and tech

Read more
Google Maps makes it easier to find EV charging stations via plug type
France Gas Ban EV Charging

In a move that could save electric-car owners precious time each day, Google Maps has rolled out a new feature that lets you more easily confirm the plug types used at nearby charging stations.

Different models of electric vehicles (EVs) use different connectors, for example, BMW and Volkswagen EVs use CCS for fast charging, Nissan and Mitsubishi use CHAdeMO, and Tesla has its proprietary supercharger design. Spotted by Android Police, the new Google Maps feature adds a drop-down menu that appears when you begin a search for nearby charging stations. The menu lists all of the available connectors at nearby stations, and tapping on the connector that fits your vehicle quickly filters the results.

Read more
Tesla begins rolling out its fast-charging V3 Superchargers
tesla supercharger v3 thumbnail

While steam power was actually adopted as a fuel source for some early automobiles, gasoline of course became the standard, and has remained so for over a century. Now, however, electric vehicles are making inroads, and one of the challenges the new tech must meet involves charging. Tesla knows that the availability of convenient, fast charging is critical to bringing electric vehicles into the mainstream. In a blog entry on its website, Tesla has introduced the V3 Supercharger. This is a first step in taking on the Electrify America chargers owned by Volkswagen, which offer faster charging times at present.

What this means in practical terms is you can charge for a mere five minutes and give yourself a range of approximately 75 miles. On average, Tesla expects Supercharging to drop charging times by 50 percent. When you consider your typical road trip fuel stop with restroom visits, store browsing and checking out with snacks and drinks, supercharging a Tesla may come close to rivaling fossil-fuel fill-up times.

Read more