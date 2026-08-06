 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Ford finally pulls off the sub-$30K electric truck it promised years ago

Ford officially names its affordable electric pickup the Fathom, pricing it at $29,945 with a 300-mile range.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ford Fathom screenshot from YouTube.
Ford Canada / YouTube

Ford’s been teasing a genuinely affordable electric truck for what feels like forever, and after the initial few months, I stopped waiting for it, much less the less-than-$30,000 anticipated price. Turns out Ford didn’t just hit that target; it beat it. 

What’s even more interesting is that the truck finally has an official name to go with the price.

So what’s it called?

It’s called Ford Fathom, and it starts at $28,350. Add a $1,595 destination fee, and the truck comes home at $29,945, which is just under Ford’s long-promised $30K cap. That positions it directly against the upcoming Slate Truck. It starts cheaper at $26,400 but also offers a shorter 205-mile range and misses out on many features the Fathom offers. 

Recommended Videos

Beyond the name and the pricing, the automaker has revealed other key details as well.

Every Fathom ships with a standard-range battery, which claims to provide up to 300 miles of range. It also offers bidirectional charging and a digital key as standard features. Every model is also “BlueCruise capable” right out of the assembly line, which means it carries the hardware required for Ford’s hands-free highway driving system.

Pre-orders open in early next year, with actual deliveries following later. For now, production is set for Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

Car, Transportation, Vehicle
Apple

What makes this truck different?

The Fathom is the first vehicle ever to be built on Ford’s new Universal Electric Vehicle Platform. It’s specifically designed to hit lower price points without gutting usability. It consists of a large single-piece aluminum casting up front, which cuts collision repair costs, while the battery pack itself doubles as the Fathom’s floor. 

Inside, Ford has added Apple Maps integration for turn-by-turn navigation alongside standard CarPlay and Android Auto support. With the new platform, Ford’s also promising more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4, along with both a front trunk and a traditional bed for cargo flexibility. 

Undercutting its own $30,000 target while still promising more passenger space than a RAV4 is something that could work in favor of the upcoming Ford Fathom, in my opinion. However, I’d still hold my breath until the promised production timeline is fulfilled without facing any technical or logistical hiccups. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
EVgo is bringing Tesla V4 Superchargers to its US charging network
EVgo and Tesla team up to bring 500kW charging to US cities.
evgo-tesla-partnership-v4-supercharger

Finding a fast charger for your electric vehicle could soon get a little easier. EVgo announced it will start installing hundreds of Tesla V4 Superchargers across major US cities, built under a license through Tesla's Supercharger for Business program.

This makes EVgo one of the first US networks to build Tesla's own charger design onto its stations, following a broader expansion that began with a $1.25 billion federal loan to add 7,500 new charging stalls nationwide.

Read more
Europe is reaping the benefits of an open market with a terrific $22K EV, while the US market stays boring 
The new Geely E2 undercuts many rivals while highlighting China's affordable EV momentum.
Transportation, Vehicle, Car

This is not the first time I’ve watched European or Chinese car shoppers, for that matter, get a chance to buy genuinely affordable EVs. Meanwhile, American buyers keep hearing and talking about higher starting prices and fewer features on the entry-level trim. 

Geely’s new compact electric hatchback costs 19,490 EUR in Belgium, or roughly $22,490, and is yet another example of the same. While the entry price is only available for a limited time, I'm talking about the overall package the automaker is offering. 

Read more
Google Assistant finally has a shutdown date, and it’s only weeks away
Google Assistant starts shutting down September 4 as Gemini takes over.
google assistant mobile.

Google Assistant’s long goodbye now has a firm date. Google says it will begin discontinuing the voice assistant on eligible mobile devices on September 4, 2026, according to an email sent to users and shared publicly on Reddit.

The transition may take several weeks, so Assistant won’t vanish from every device at once. Once the change reaches an eligible Android device, Gemini will replace Assistant with no option to switch back.

Read more