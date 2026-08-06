Ford finally pulls off the sub-$30K electric truck it promised years ago

Ford’s been teasing a genuinely affordable electric truck for what feels like forever, and after the initial few months, I stopped waiting for it, much less the less-than-$30,000 anticipated price. Turns out Ford didn’t just hit that target; it beat it.

What’s even more interesting is that the truck finally has an official name to go with the price.

So what’s it called?

It’s called Ford Fathom, and it starts at $28,350. Add a $1,595 destination fee, and the truck comes home at $29,945, which is just under Ford’s long-promised $30K cap. That positions it directly against the upcoming Slate Truck. It starts cheaper at $26,400 but also offers a shorter 205-mile range and misses out on many features the Fathom offers.

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Beyond the name and the pricing, the automaker has revealed other key details as well.

Every Fathom ships with a standard-range battery, which claims to provide up to 300 miles of range. It also offers bidirectional charging and a digital key as standard features. Every model is also “BlueCruise capable” right out of the assembly line, which means it carries the hardware required for Ford’s hands-free highway driving system.

Pre-orders open in early next year, with actual deliveries following later. For now, production is set for Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

What makes this truck different?

The Fathom is the first vehicle ever to be built on Ford’s new Universal Electric Vehicle Platform. It’s specifically designed to hit lower price points without gutting usability. It consists of a large single-piece aluminum casting up front, which cuts collision repair costs, while the battery pack itself doubles as the Fathom’s floor.

Inside, Ford has added Apple Maps integration for turn-by-turn navigation alongside standard CarPlay and Android Auto support. With the new platform, Ford’s also promising more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4, along with both a front trunk and a traditional bed for cargo flexibility.

Undercutting its own $30,000 target while still promising more passenger space than a RAV4 is something that could work in favor of the upcoming Ford Fathom, in my opinion. However, I’d still hold my breath until the promised production timeline is fulfilled without facing any technical or logistical hiccups.