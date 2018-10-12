Digital Trends
Cars

Ford imagines a future without traffic lights or stop signs

Stephen Edelstein
By

What if you never had to stop at a red light again? Ford believes future connected cars could coordinate their movements in order to pass through intersections without stopping. Ford believes this could save time and reduce crashes. It’s testing that idea in the United Kingdom.

Ford’s experimental “Intersection Priority Management” system is currently being demonstrated on the streets of Milton Keynes. The system uses vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V), a Wi-Fi-like communications medium that allows cars to send and receive signals.

In this case, cars are able to broadcast their location, direction of travel, and speed. Software analyzes the trajectory of nearby vehicles and suggests an optimum speed for each vehicle to negotiate the intersection without stopping, according to Ford. The cars in this test have human drivers, but Ford hopes to eventually apply this system to autonomous vehicles. Networking all self-driving cars with V2V could potentially eliminate the need for traffic lights and stop signs, Ford said in a statement.

Ford has showcased a number of other possible uses for V2V and related V2X (vehicle-to-everything) in the U.K. under a two-year research program that is currently wrapping up. The automaker claims to have tested a system that warns drivers of an impending collision when approaching an intersection, one that helps cars synchronize with green lights, and a system that tells drivers the location and distance of approaching emergency vehicles.

V2V and V2X are often touted by automakers as a way to improve safety and increase convenience. Currently being tested in Marysville, Ohio, Honda’s experimental “Smart Intersection” system uses V2X to connect cars with cameras mounted on nearby building and posts. The cameras have a better vantage point than drivers do from behind the wheel, so the system allows drivers to virtually “see” around corners, potentially avoiding collisions.

Systems like the ones being demonstrated by Ford and Honda show the promise of V2V and V2X, but the technology may be difficult to implement on a large scale. To get the full benefit, the majority of cars and other vehicles will need to be equipped with the necessary hardware, as will intersections and other related infrastructure. While some automakers have started doing this, V2V-equipped cars are definitely in the minority. Given the low-priority status of infrastructure spending in the United States, it seems unlikely that government agencies will begin adding cameras and other hardware to intersections en masse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best GPS for your car
Anker Roav VIVA Pro review
Product Review

Roav VIVA Pro adds Alexa to your car, but she may be hard of hearing

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Posted By Nolan Browning
Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

The saga continues: Faraday Future sets a court date with its main investor

Faraday Future looked better than ever when it announced a $2 billion investment from a Hong Kong-based firm. The relationship hasn't gone as planned and the company is now suing its main investor over late payments.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

After Tesla’s ‘best car’ boasts, the NHTSA stresses its scale only goes to five

Tesla published a long blog post to announce the Tesla Model 3 is the best car the NHTSA has ever tested. The agency clarified that, while the Model 3 aced its crash test, its rating system doesn't go above five stars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo sees improvements ahead as its self-driving fleet logs 10 million miles

Waymo's fleet of self-driving cars has crossed the 10 million-mile mark. The company isn't resting on its laurels; it has outlined the improvements it wants to make over the next 10 million miles.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bollinger b2
Cars

Tread lightly in Bollinger’s ruggedly cool electric pickup truck

New York-based Bollinger Motors has unveiled an electric pickup truck rugged enough for work or play. Named B2, it's a boxy beast with unusual specifications. It has 520 horsepower yet it can tow 7,500 pounds or haul 5,000 pounds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla rewards program send photos to space 3583815837 e69fbab115 o
Cars

Tesla’s referral program lets owners send laser-etched photos into space

Tesla has a referral program that provides its loyal owners who recommend the company's cars to others with rewards. The latest offer: Tesla will laser-etch a photo of the owner's choosing and shoot it into space.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
general motors engineering executive ken kelzer interview gmbrownstownbattery01
Cars

How General Motors is preparing for an electric, autonomous, connected future

How does an established automaker like General Motors adapt to new tech trends? By looking for people and solutions outside the mainstream, says Ken Kelzer, GM VP of global vehicle components and subsystems.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 audi e tron prototype driving impressions etron extreme power play profile angle
Cars

From salt flats to sand dunes, adventuring off-grid in Audi’s electric E-Tron

Digital Trends traveled to the Namibian desert to get an early taste of the all-electric 2019 Audi e-tron. We drove prototypes on a variety of terrains, including dunes and a salt pan.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waze expands its carpooling service to all states in the us carpool
Cars

Going my way? Waze takes its carpooling service nationwide

Following a tentative rollout over the last two years, Waze is now expanding its carpooling service to all 50 states, offering drivers a chance to fill their spare seats with riders heading in the same direction.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado gets serious about MPG with new four-cylinder engine

In an aggressive bid to improve fuel economy, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will be offered with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Chevy claims comparable performance to other Detroit automakers' V6 trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

Ford hatches a software update to fix a fiery problem with its GT supercar

Ford warns 200 examples of the GT supercar built between December 2016 and July 2018 can catch fire if hydraulic fluid leaks from the rear wing onto the hot exhaust. It will fix the problem with a software update.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change windshield wipers
Cars

Can't see in front of you? Here's how to change your windshield wipers

If you can't see out of the front of your car, it's time for a new set of wiper blades. Thankfully, changing your car's windshield wipers is quick and painless if you know what you're doing. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Best in-car GPS Garmin DriveLux GPS
Cars

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

Love hitting the open road but hate having to rely solely on your phone for getting around? Thankfully, the best in-car GPS systems will allow you to navigate and capitalize on a range of features sans your cellular network. Here are our…
Posted By Ronan Glon
self driving range rover tackles one of uks most challenging roads jlr sport autonomous car
Cars

Watch this driverless Range Rover tackle one of U.K.’s ‘most challenging roads’

Jaguar Land Rover just sent its autonomous Range Rover Sport vehicle onto one of the U.K.'s "most challenging road layouts," and the automaker has posted a video online showing exactly how it fared.
Posted By Trevor Mogg