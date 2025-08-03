The week in EV tech: Ford’s EV gambit and the quiet charging revolution

Welcome to Digital Trends’ weekly recap of the revolutionary technology powering, connecting, and now driving next-gen electric vehicles.

Ford’s next big move may not quite be a moon landing, but it’s at least confirmation that the electric vehicle revolution is still underway.

During Ford’s latest earnings call, CEO Jim Farley dropped hints about an upcoming major announcement, calling it a potential “Model T moment.” That’s a bold claim—but even if it doesn’t completely reshape the auto industry overnight, the automaker’s next step could bring electric vehicles to a whole new crowd. At the heart of it: a new EV platform designed for affordability, scale, and range.

A bit of history

To understand what Ford means by a “Model T moment,” it helps to look back. When the original Ford Model T launched in 1908, it wasn’t just another car—it was a revolution. What made it revolutionary wasn’t just the vehicle itself, but how it was built. Henry Ford’s introduction of the moving assembly line in 1913 drastically reduced production time and costs. That allowed Ford to slash prices and make the car affordable to the average American.

By the 1920s, the Model T had become the first mass-market vehicle, putting the country—and much of the world—on wheels. It’s credited with democratizing mobility and transforming American society.

If Ford can replicate even a fraction of that impact with its new EV platform, it could be a defining moment for the electric era.

Tesla’s turn… and missed opportunity?

For a while, many thought Tesla would deliver the 21st-century Model T. With its early dominance, tech-forward vision, and charismatic leadership, the EV pioneer seemed destined to democratize electric driving. But somewhere along the way, Tesla’s focus shifted. Prices crept upward, affordable models were delayed or canceled, and the brand leaned into performance and luxury over mass-market accessibility.

Today, Tesla still leads in range and charging infrastructure—but the affordability race appears to be slipping from its grasp. Chinese manufacturers such as BYD are the uncontested global leaders, even if they’re not available in the U.S. But even stateside, a long-promised $25,000 Tesla remains vaporware, while others including Ford and GM are stepping in to fill the space. In short, Tesla may have sparked the revolution, but it’s no longer the only one holding the torch.

The $25K EV isn’t a fantasy anymore

Most U.S. EVs today still carry premium price tags, even after incentives. But according to Bloomberg, Ford may be about to change that with a next-gen platform aimed at EVs priced closer to $25,000. If true, that could open the electric floodgates for millions of American drivers who’ve been stuck on the sidelines.

And this platform wouldn’t just about one flashy new car: A compact SUV, a small pickup and an entry-level Extended-Range Electric Vehicle, or EREV, are all reportedly in the works.

The platform has quietly been developed by a “skunkworks” team inside Ford—a lean, startup-style unit that’s been operating under the radar. If the rumors hold, we could see production kick off as early as 2026.

EREV: The best of both worlds?

An EREV offers a compelling twist on hybrid technology by using electric power alone to drive the wheels, delivering a quiet, smooth ride without engine noise or gear shifts. When the battery depletes, a small gas engine kicks in—not to drive the car, but to generate electricity and extend range, easing concerns about running out of power. Plus, since EREVs can operate with smaller batteries, they often come at a lower cost, making electric driving more accessible.

In a consumer study earlier this year, consulting firm McKinsey found that EREVs could be key to attract drivers hesitant to switch to pure EVs due to concerns over driving range.

Ford is not the first automaker trying to ride the trend: Stellantis plans to launch the Ram 1500 Ramcharger in early 2026, and Scout Motors has also promised EREVs pickups and SUVs.

In short, EREVs could be the ultimate transition vehicle for folks worried about charging deserts or long road trips. It’s not flashy—it’s smart.

Meanwhile, charging networks are booming

Despite a Trump administration freeze on federal EV charging funds, the private sector is keeping the pedal to the metal.

According to EV-charging data firm Paren, the U.S. added over 4,200 new DC fast-charging ports in Q2 of 2025 alone—the biggest quarterly jump in history. That’s no small feat. It’s a sign that the EV ecosystem is thriving, even in a politically chilly climate.

Need proof? BP Pulse just opened the largest charging hub in the U.S. at LAX airport. It’s got 48 ultra-fast chargers, sleek design, 24/7 access, and it’s already serving rental fleets, rideshares, and regular EV drivers alike. It’s the kind of high-traffic, high-volume solution that cities across the country are starting to replicate.

And that’s just one example. Tesla, EVgo, Electrify America—they’re all expanding, with more chargers in more places, plus new features like plug-and-charge simplicity and NACS compatibility for non-Tesla EVs.

What we’re seeing now is a momentum that goes beyond Washington. Automakers are still investing, consumers are still buying, and the charging infrastructure is expanding.

So even if Ford’s announcement later this month doesn’t completely change the game, it’s part of a much larger shift that already is. One where EVs become accessible, practical, and—crucially—normal.