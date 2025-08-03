 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The week in EV tech: Ford’s EV gambit and the quiet charging revolution

By
ford modelt moment unnamed 8 ff1733
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Welcome to Digital Trends’ weekly recap of the revolutionary technology powering, connecting, and now driving next-gen electric vehicles.

Ford’s next big move may not quite be a moon landing, but it’s at least confirmation that the electric vehicle revolution is still underway.

Recommended Videos

During Ford’s latest earnings call, CEO Jim Farley dropped hints about an upcoming major announcement, calling it a potential “Model T moment.” That’s a bold claim—but even if it doesn’t completely reshape the auto industry overnight, the automaker’s next step could bring electric vehicles to a whole new crowd. At the heart of it: a new EV platform designed for affordability, scale, and range.

Related: 
8 of the best GPUs I recommend after 200 hours of testing

A bit of history

To understand what Ford means by a “Model T moment,” it helps to look back. When the original Ford Model T launched in 1908, it wasn’t just another car—it was a revolution. What made it revolutionary wasn’t just the vehicle itself, but how it was built. Henry Ford’s introduction of the moving assembly line in 1913 drastically reduced production time and costs. That allowed Ford to slash prices and make the car affordable to the average American.

By the 1920s, the Model T had become the first mass-market vehicle, putting the country—and much of the world—on wheels. It’s credited with democratizing mobility and transforming American society.

If Ford can replicate even a fraction of that impact with its new EV platform, it could be a defining moment for the electric era.

Tesla’s turn… and missed opportunity?

For a while, many thought Tesla would deliver the 21st-century Model T. With its early dominance, tech-forward vision, and charismatic leadership, the EV pioneer seemed destined to democratize electric driving. But somewhere along the way, Tesla’s focus shifted. Prices crept upward, affordable models were delayed or canceled, and the brand leaned into performance and luxury over mass-market accessibility.

Today, Tesla still leads in range and charging infrastructure—but the affordability race appears to be slipping from its grasp. Chinese manufacturers such as BYD are the uncontested global leaders, even if they’re not available in the U.S. But even stateside, a long-promised $25,000 Tesla remains vaporware, while others including Ford and GM are stepping in to fill the space. In short, Tesla may have sparked the revolution, but it’s no longer the only one holding the torch.

The $25K EV isn’t a fantasy anymore

Most U.S. EVs today still carry premium price tags, even after incentives. But according to Bloomberg, Ford may be about to change that with a next-gen platform aimed at EVs priced closer to $25,000. If true, that could open the electric floodgates for millions of American drivers who’ve been stuck on the sidelines.

And this platform wouldn’t just about one flashy new car: A compact SUV, a small pickup and an entry-level Extended-Range Electric Vehicle, or EREV, are all reportedly in the works.

The platform has quietly been developed by a “skunkworks” team inside Ford—a lean, startup-style unit that’s been operating under the radar. If the rumors hold, we could see production kick off as early as 2026.

EREV: The best of both worlds?

A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger sits in a vineyard.An EREV offers a compelling twist on hybrid technology by using electric power alone to drive the wheels, delivering a quiet, smooth ride without engine noise or gear shifts. When the battery depletes, a small gas engine kicks in—not to drive the car, but to generate electricity and extend range, easing concerns about running out of power. Plus, since EREVs can operate with smaller batteries, they often come at a lower cost, making electric driving more accessible.

In a consumer study earlier this year, consulting firm McKinsey found that EREVs could be key to attract drivers hesitant to switch to pure EVs due to concerns over driving range.

Ford is not the first automaker trying to ride the trend: Stellantis plans to launch the Ram 1500 Ramcharger in early 2026, and Scout Motors has also promised EREVs pickups and SUVs.

In short, EREVs could be the ultimate transition vehicle for folks worried about charging deserts or long road trips. It’s not flashy—it’s smart.

Meanwhile, charging networks are booming

Despite a Trump administration freeze on federal EV charging funds, the private sector is keeping the pedal to the metal.

According to EV-charging data firm Paren, the U.S. added over 4,200 new DC fast-charging ports in Q2 of 2025 alone—the biggest quarterly jump in history. That’s no small feat. It’s a sign that the EV ecosystem is thriving, even in a politically chilly climate.

Need proof? BP Pulse just opened the largest charging hub in the U.S. at LAX airport. It’s got 48 ultra-fast chargers, sleek design, 24/7 access, and it’s already serving rental fleets, rideshares, and regular EV drivers alike. It’s the kind of high-traffic, high-volume solution that cities across the country are starting to replicate.

And that’s just one example. Tesla, EVgo, Electrify America—they’re all expanding, with more chargers in more places, plus new features like plug-and-charge simplicity and NACS compatibility for non-Tesla EVs.

What we’re seeing now is a momentum that goes beyond Washington. Automakers are still investing, consumers are still buying, and the charging infrastructure is expanding.

So even if Ford’s announcement later this month doesn’t completely change the game, it’s part of a much larger shift that already is. One where EVs become accessible, practical, and—crucially—normal.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

F1: The Movie — Porsche takes you behind the scenes of Apple’s box office hit
A Porsche with a camera rig attached during filming of F1: The Movie.

F1: The Movie has given Apple its first-ever box office hit. The racing movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski dominated the weekend box office in North America and also globally on its debut, raking in $55.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, and about $144 million worldwide, making it the top-performing release.  

“This is star Brad Pitt’s biggest global opening ever ($144 million), besting World War Z‘s $111.8 million, as well as his second-biggest domestic debut after that zombie movie’s $66.4 million,” Boxoffice Pro commented, adding: “It’s also the biggest debut ever for Apple, who threw big marketing money at this to take it across the finish line.”

Read more
Best dash cam deals: Protect your ride from just $37
Rexing V1 dash cam

A dash cam can be an essential tool for enhancing your safety and accountability on the road. While it won't prevent accidents, having a reliable video record can be invaluable in resolving disputes with insurance companies or law enforcement. Modern dash cams offer a range of features, including front and rear recording, high-definition video, night vision, and even GPS tracking — features that were once exclusive to premium models (check our best dash cam picks for the top winners).

Today, you can find capable dash cams at a variety of price points. Whether you need a basic front-facing camera for peace of mind or a full-featured setup with parking mode and motion detection, we've rounded up the best deals available right now to suit every budget. And if protecting your vehicle at home is also a concern, check out our top security camera deals for additional driveway surveillance.
Redtiger Dash Cam 4K —  $99 $199 50% off

Read more
This week in EV tech: The shape of efficiency
2026 Nissan Leaf front quarter view, studio background.

The Nissan Leaf helped kick off the modern EV age, but Nissan squandered that lead. It’s now looking to make up for lost time with the first redesign of the Leaf in nearly a decade. As Giovanny Arroba, VP of Nissan Design Europe and head of the EV’s design team, explained in an interview with Digital Trends, the 2026 Nissan Leaf goes back to this model’s roots with an emphasis on compactness and affordability.

“It’s obviously a car that we want to be attainable to a mass volume,” Arroba said. That meant not only building the new Leaf down to a certain price point, but maintaining enough range to make it usable. As with all EVs, aerodynamics was key. The 2026 Leaf’s 0.26 drag coefficient is a significant improvement over the 0.29 of the outgoing Leaf achieve what Nissan claims will be up to 303 miles of range with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack. That’s a 42% range increase with just a 25% increase in battery capacity.

Read more