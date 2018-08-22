Digital Trends
Cars

Ford recalls more than 50,000 electric-car charging cords over fire risk

Trevor Mogg
By

There have been a slew of vehicle recalls over the last few years, but this latest notice from Ford is a little different.

Instead of calling in cars, the U.S. automaker is recalling charging cords sold with a number of its electric vehicles.

The concern is that the cord may be used in situations that could potentially lead to a fire. Indeed, the company said in a statement released on Wednesday that it is already “aware of some fire reports,” though it didn’t say if any injuries or serious damage had occurred as a result.

Ford is recalling about 50,000 of the 120-volt convenience charging cords that were sold with select vehicles, specifically:

– 2012-15 Ford Focus Electric vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Sept. 15, 2011 through March 14, 2015
– 2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 4, 2012 through March 5, 2015
– 2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, April 13, 2012 through March 14, 2015

In its statement, the car giant explained that using the affected 120-volt “convenience charge cord” with an AC outlet that is not on a dedicated circuit or is damaged, worn or corroded “may result in increased temperature at the wall outlet and potentially lead to a fire.”

There are 50,524 vehicles in North America with charging cords that need to be returned — 49,197 in the U.S. and 1,327 in Canada.

Ford said it will be contacting affected owners by mail, instructing them to take their vehicle to a Ford dealer to have the factory-equipped charging cord replaced with the latest version that includes a thermistor. “The thermistor can identify over-temperature conditions at the plug/outlet interface and will discontinue charging until the temperature decreases to an appropriate level,” Ford said.

The letter to customers will also remind owners of the requirements for adequate wall outlets, and explain that extension cords “should not be used under any circumstance” to charge its vehicles.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S24 and the new cord will of course be offered without any cost to the vehicle owner.

In a far smaller recall, Ford has also issued a notice regarding around 100 2018 Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Flex, 2018 Lincoln MKX, and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles over a problem with the power supply cable fasteners that could in some circumstances lead to a fire. More details can be found on Ford’s website.

Busy year for recalls

In other notable recalls this year, Kia and its affiliate Hyundai issued a notice in June for more than half a million vehicles in the U.S. because of an airbag problem.

In March, Ford recalled 1.3 million vehicles after a fault was discovered with the steering wheel, and in February, Toyota recalled 65,000 vehicles because of “improperly fastened bolts” and another issue affecting cars’ Vehicle Stability Control System.

The biggest to date, however, affected airbag-maker Takata, whose faulty and dangerous inflator system forced the recall of more than 100 million vehicles from 19 automakers over several years. Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

Don't Miss

Mercedes-Benz Digital Light LED headlights display messages on the road
Workhorse SureFly Steve Burns
Cars

From drones to pickup trucks, Workhorse CEO believes the future is electric

Workhorse wants to make sure your next package gets delivered more efficiently. The Ohio-based company builds electric vans, and is branching out into drones, an electrified pickup truck, and a small personal helicopter.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to fix a flat tire
Cars

A bit of patchwork can have you back on the road

Flat tires often come at the worst possible time. Whether you're fixing a flat tire or replacing it, our step-by-step how-to guide will help you get your car back on the road with time to spare.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
Bugatti Divo teaser 8/20
Cars

Bugatti’s new Divo will be light, nimble, and sharp as a scalpel

Bugatti doesn't introduce a new model very often. When it does, the whole industry sits up and takes notice. Named Divo, the firm's next car will arrive in August as a light, nimble model inspired by race cars built in the 1920s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lucid Motors Air
News

Saudi Arabia could save billions by financing a would-be Tesla killer

Anonymous sources have revealed Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund could invest $1 billion into Lucid Motors, an 11-year-old company that aims to take down Tesla. Elon Musk hopes the same fund will help him privatize Tesla.
Posted By Ronan Glon
james bond aston martin db5 continuation cars goldfinger contunation feat
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Aston Martin will build 25 new versions of the DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, complete with gadgets. These "continuation cars" will cost millions of dollars, but won't be road legal.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
elliot scheiner acura els premium audio rdx 3714
Cars

How Grammy-winner Elliot Scheiner helps Acura make one of the best in-car sound systems

We sit down with eight-time Grammy-winning recording studio legend, Elliot Scheiner, to learn a how he works with Acura to make one of the best in-car sound systems. The latest version launched with the all-new 2019 Acura RDX.
Posted By Chris Chin
Hyundai Kona Electric live
Cars

Hyundai Kona Electric beats the Chevrolet Bolt on range

The Hyundai Kona Electric is the all-electric version of Hyundai's oddly styled Kona crossover. Hyundai boasts of a longer range than many other electric cars, plus tech features like wireless phone charging.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the whole family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
musk tesla 25k car sx3semi family
Cars

Elon Musk says a $25K Tesla is possible in ‘maybe 3 years’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is focused on more affordable cars. Musk called a $25,000 Tesla a "maybe" in three years, depending on volume and scale. Musk says Tesla relies on customer word-of-mouth sales.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aptiv-Lyft self-driving car demonstration
Cars

Lyft’s self-driving taxis have made 5,000 trips for paying riders in Las Vegas

Ridesharing company Lyft said its robot taxis have now made more than 5,000 paid trips around Las Vegas since joining its fleet in May, with the majority of riders happy to choose such a vehicle for their next trip, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the grand tour season 2 trailer
Cars

Amazon is turning its ‘Grand Tour’ car show into a video game

Amazon's "The Grand Tour" is getting its own video game. The PS4 and Xbox One offering will feature clips from the show that blend into gameplay, as well as crazy challenges and "hours" of original voice acting by Clarkson and co.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mercedes benz digital light maybach s class
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Digital Light LED headlights display messages on the road

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Digital Light feature with computer-controlled HD headlights with one million micro-mirrors each. Available on the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach sedan, they display graphic warnings and project messages.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexani LM-EXTV
Cars

Escape to the middle of nowhere in style with the Lexani LM-EXTV camper van

Lexani turned the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into the ultimate off-road camper van. It looks tough on the outside, but the inside boasts all of the comforts of home, as well as plenty of tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ai camera at the speed of light stanford 0a19e6d7 4f84 46bb 8ba6 b520f06332f8
Photography

Researchers put A.I. inside a camera lens to compute ‘at the speed of light’

Artificial intelligence for tasks like object recognition requires time and power -- but not if you put a computer right in the lens. That's what researchers at Stanford did to create a camera that can use A.I. "at the speed of light."
Posted By Hillary Grigonis