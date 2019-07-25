Cars

Ford’s Spin plans to roll out new and improved scooters nationwide

Emily Price
By
Ford's New Spin Scooter
Ford

If you’re already annoyed by the number of scooters on your city’s streets, brace yourself: more Ford scooters are coming.

Ford announced plans Thursday to launch a new model of its Spin electric scooters nationwide next month. The scooters will “support growth and demand” in both new and existing markets for the company and are designed to be safer and sturdier than their predecessors.

Specifically, the new scooters will have a larger frame, strengthened mechanical structure, and a wider and longer platform to stand on while you’re scooting around town. They’ll also have bigger (10-inch) tubeless tires, which will allow the scooters to give a more stable ride across rough terrain, and a larger-capacity battery capable of powering the scooter for 37.5 miles on a single charge.

The scooters have been in testing in Baltimore, Maryland since June.

“In our testing of the next edition Spin scooter, we have seen a significant increase in utilization and our customers are taking more rides and traveling longer distances,” said Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Zaizhuang Cheng. “We will continue to support the creation of more durable and robust scooters in order to meet the market demand, and provide our riders with a safe, smooth, affordable, and reliable ride.”

The new scooters are expected to start rolling out next month to the street of Portland, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Denver, Washington D.C., Kansas City, Memphis, and Minneapolis, with additional cities in the United States expected to follow.

Ford acquired Spin in November of 2018. At that time the service operated in 13 cities and college campuses in the United States.

Since then, the service has expanded to support 47 cities and college campuses across the US and has increased the size of its fleet by 1,900 percent.

In May, Ford said it planned to launch the service in 100 cities by the end of the year.

Ford is one of several major companies hoping to capitalize on the newfound obsession with scooters in major cities. Uber is currently testing a $25 subscription plan that will bundle discounted car rides with free Uber Eats delivery and unlimited JUMP bike and scooter rides. Lyft also offers scooters in more than 20 metropolitan areas around the country.

