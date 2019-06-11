Digital Trends
Cars

Ford’s Dr. Derriere has designed a comfy new seat for the 2020 Explorer

Trevor Mogg
By
fords dr derriere has designed a comfy new seat for the 2020 explorer ford
Ford

Ford has a fella working for it known as Dr. Derriere. He got the name not for being a medically qualified butt inspector, but for his unquestionable dedication to the ongoing quest of designing the perfect car seat.

Real name Mike Kolich, the long-time Ford engineer is clearly committed to the cause. Just look at the top line on his LinkedIn page. It says simply, “Comfort at Ford Motor Company.”

Kolich, who has a Ph.D. in industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, knows all too well about the importance of a comfy car seat, with millions of Americans hitting the road pretty much every day for the commute, or periodically for cross-country road trips.

Shape and softness

Recently, Dr. Derriere has been talking about his team’s latest work — the newly designed front seat for the 2020 Ford Explorer.

Focusing primarily on shape and softness in an effort to ease the pressure on an occupant’s back and butt, the design also frees up space for those sitting behind by doing away with some of the seat’s bulkiness around the back and shoulder areas.

“Road trips can be largely defined by how comfortable people are, and when you get down to it, how comfortable our seats allow them to be,” Kolich explained in a release. “As engineers, we’re thrilled with this new seat, but really it’s what our customers say and think that matters.”

Kolich revealed although the redesigned seat is fitted inside the new Explorer, all Ford seats feature the same basic design beneath the surface.

“What people see in a Mustang differs from what they see in an Explorer, but it’s all built on the same architecture,” Kolich said. “That architecture is the magic, in that it allows us to maintain consistency. These [Explorer] seats should feel similar to the seats in any other new Ford vehicle.”

The new seat features “a V-shaped design that provides torso support for a wider range of body types and sizes,” as well as “a more sculpted appearance” that results in improved second-row knee room.

In-lab testing

Offering further evidence of the appropriateness of his nickname, Kolich said that each seat design is subjected to more than 100 in-lab tests to find the perfect fit for your back and butt.

“Our lab testing has changed the way we operate,” Kolich said. “Not long ago, the industry didn’t have measurable objectives like we do today. We would build a seat, and from there it was trial-and-error. We’re smarter than that today — we know what people expect.”

It’s hoped the new design will be warmly welcomed by the many families planning to take a road trip this year, as well as all of those workers who climb behind the wheel for the daily commute.

Considering his reputation, we’re thinking Kolich may also be the person behind the “Robutt.” This Ford-made robot is used to test a seat’s durability over its lifetime, simulating multiple butts of varying shapes and sizes squishing, squirming, twisting, and turning in its seats. It certainly sounds like the work of a crack engineer like Dr. Derriere.

Don't Miss

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a junior G-Class with room for six of your friends
donald trump mexico tariffs tech lenovo gopro volkswagen startet natur und artenschutzprojekt think blue nature in mexiko
Features

From GoPro to Lenovo, Trump tariffs would have raised prices on tech from Mexico

While the Trump Administration's efforts to place tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. have obvious consequences for American businesses and consumers, Trump's Mexico tariffs might have a much more immediate and significant effect.
Posted By Ed Oswald
boxbot self driving autonomous electric delivery vehicle
Cars

Startup Boxbot has a unique plan for its autonomous delivery vehicles

Boxbot plans to use small autonomous electric vehicles to make local deliveries as part of a logistics network that includes automated distribution hubs, as well as human-driven vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from next month, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber copter is a new on demand flight service between nyc and jfk
Cars

Uber’s new helicopter service lets riders smile wryly at the gridlock below

Uber is taking its service into the skies over New York City with the launch of Uber Copter. The service takes passengers on the eight-minute ride between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport, saving you time but costing you more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review
Cars

Toyota and Subaru are expecting again, but this time it’s not a sports car

Toyota and Subaru are joining forces again, but they're not interested in creating another sports car -- at least not for now. Instead, they're pooling their resources to design a platform capable of underpinning electric cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow 2018 jeep grand cherokee
Cars

Hertz takes aim at automakers with new car subscription service

Hertz launched a subscription service named Hertz My Car in Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. Still at the pilot stage, the service gives users access to a wide selection of cars for a relatively high monthly fee.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
racing tech in your current car road cars feat
Cars

The technologies your car inherited from race cars

From disc brakes to the rearview mirror, many things you might take for granted in your current car were honed on the racetrack. Buckle up and see how racing tech has influenced modern car design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 ram 1500 2 review 1
Cars

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall notice for almost 343,000 Ram 1500 trucks globally over a software issue that may result in airbags and seat belt pretensioners failing to activate in a collision.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fiat chrysler four wheel and all drive specs 2015 fca winter 2
Cars

Fiat Chrysler is the latest to partner with autonomous-tech specialist Aurora

Fiat Chrysler and Silicon Valley startup Aurora are joining forces to develop self-driving technology for commercial services, marking the latest in a string of similar collaborations between automakers and tech specialists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

Toyota pushes ahead with solid-state batteries for future electric cars

Toyota is working on potentially game changing solid-state batteries, and they may arrive sooner than expected. The Japanese automaker's R&D boss said Toyota hopes to unveil the batteries in 2020, two years ahead of schedule.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Cars

Why cars last longer than ever: The tech that keeps your car running

We’re driving more than ever, and our cars are lasting longer. How are automakers making sure our cars can keep up with our driving habits? Hint: it’s all about the tech inside. Here’s a list of the most important advancements.
Posted By Ed Oswald
electrify america walmart building ev charging stations in rural us large clarksville 301
Cars

Electrify America car chargers at Walmarts aim to help the heartland go electric

Volkswagen-owned Electrify America has teamed up with Walmart to build electric car charging stations in America's heartland. The partnership is aimed at putting an end to range anxiety, while helping rural motorists go electric.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 ram 1500 ecodiesel pickup truck
Cars

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel boasts more torque than Ford or Chevy diesels

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel marks the return of diesel power to Ram's full-size pickup truck after a brief hiatus. Ram is coming out swinging with 480 pound-feet of torque -- more than its Ford and Chevy rivals.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein