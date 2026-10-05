Forget plugging in; now electric vehicles will be able to juice up using their tyres

Electric buses have solved one problem and created another. They no longer need diesel, but they do need enormous batteries, powerful charging infrastructure and a fair amount of time plugged into the grid.

A Swiss startup called Winduction is trying to change that with a rather clever idea: charge the bus through its wheels.

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The ETH Zurich spin-off has developed a wireless charging system that transfers electricity from plates embedded in the road into the bus battery through specially designed tyres. The idea is to recharge buses during normal operation, rather than making them carry huge batteries all day and then send them back to the depot for a long overnight charging session.

The wheel becomes the charger

The technology uses inductive charging, but Winduction has moved the key hardware closer to the ground. Conventional wireless EV charging generally transfers power between a coil in the road and another coil underneath the vehicle. The larger distance between those coils can reduce charging efficiency.

Winduction’s solution puts induction coils inside a specially developed bus tyre. Coils embedded in a ground plate generate a magnetic field, while the coils inside the tyre collect the energy and send it to the vehicle’s battery.

According to Winduction, the system achieves more than 90% efficiency from the ground into the vehicle. Because the bus can recharge during short stops, it doesn’t need to carry such a large battery. That could make the vehicle cheaper, lighter and potentially leave more room for passengers.

There is, naturally, a tyre-shaped catch. Conventional bus tyres contain steel belts, which interfere with the magnetic field and turn some of the energy into heat. Winduction is therefore working with partners on completely steel-free tyres for the system.

Fewer giant batteries and less overnight charging

The bigger opportunity is not simply getting rid of charging cables. Winduction believes its system could reduce the lifetime cost of running an electric bus route.

For a planned example between Zurich Airport and Oerlikon, the company says charging plates would be required at only two of 24 stops. Buses would collectively charge for around three hours over 16 hours of operation. That compares with current buses charging simultaneously for about five hours overnight in a garage.

Spreading charging throughout the day could also reduce pressure on the electricity grid by avoiding a situation where an entire fleet demands large amounts of power at once overnight. Daytime charging could become even more attractive as solar generation increases.

The technology is not ready to quietly take over city streets just yet. Winduction is building testing infrastructure in Winterthur, Switzerland, and plans its first real-world pilot in 2028, potentially around Zurich Airport. Passengers, if everything works as planned, may simply board a bus and never realise their ride is topping up its battery through the tyres.

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