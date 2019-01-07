Digital Trends
Cars

Garmin’s Drive GPS units tell you where to hike, sight-see, and eat

Ronan Glon
By
Garmin Drive CES 2019

Standalone GPS units face life-threatening competition from smartphone apps like Google Maps, and from the navigation systems that are increasingly built into a car’s infotainment system. Garmin still believes the old-school GPS has a bright future. The firm traveled to CES 2019 to reveal its updated line of Drive navigators packed with new, road trip-friendly features.

The 2019 Garmin Drive lineup includes four models with a 5.0-, 5.5-, or 6.95-inch display. Regardless of size, the high-resolution screen provides accurate, turn-by-turn directions with 3D buildings and terrain information. For example, the Drive might say “turn left at the city hall after the traffic light” instead of instructing the driver to “turn left on 500 South.” This feature takes a lot of the guesswork out of getting from point A to point B in a city you’ve never driven in before.

That’s what we’ve come to expect from standalone GPS units in 2019, though. Garmin’s Drive units go above and beyond by giving road-tripping motorists information about noteworthy places they’ll drive past (or through) during their trip. Users can access a directory of the national parks in the United States, information about notable sites provided by the History Channel, points of interest from FourSquare, and the TripAdvisor rating of thousands of monuments, restaurants, and hotels. Finally, to lure adventurers, every member of the Drive family provides the location of visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, and trailheads in national parks. This information is programmed directly into the device so it’s accessible regardless of whether or not there is a reliable data connection.

The user-friendly features that helped Garmin’s GPS units survive the app blitz remain. They’re still intuitive to use, they boast voice-recognition technology, and some models even provide real-time traffic information. The more advanced (and, inevitably, more expensive) devices stand out by sending drivers alerts, like when they need to slow down because they’re in a school zone, or when they’re about to drive under a red-light camera.

Garmin’s new GPS units will go on sale nationwide in January 2019. The lineup includes the 52 — which is available with or without traffic information –, and a pair of always-online units called 55 and 65, respectively. Pre-tax pricing ranges from $150 to $270.

Garmin can’t stay entirely smartphone-free, however. The 55 and 65 devices pair with a smartphone app named Garmin Drive that provides live traffic information, parking information, and other useful notifications via Bluetooth. Garmin Drive also gives motorists access to photos from over 10,000 strategically-located traffic cameras across the nation to let them check weather and traffic conditions.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Chinese car startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it
Mercedes-Benz dome light teaser
Cars

Welcome back: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA will turn on its dome light for you

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new, second-generation CLA during CES 2019. The design-led member of Mercedes' compact car family will stand out with a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the CLS and frameless doors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
General Motors Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

GM may be the next automaker to lose its electric car tax credit

Tesla's federal tax credit for electric cars is phasing out, and General Motors may be next. The Detroit automaker hit the 200,000-unit ceiling for the tax credit in late 2018, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Sweden’s 400-horsepower answer to the Tesla Model 3 begins taking shape

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW i8
Cars

Could BMW return to the ranks of supercar builders with a 700-hp hybrid?

BMW is mulling a hybrid supercar as a replacement for the current i8, according to a new report. The new car would reportedly use a larger gasoline engine to generate more power than the i8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Cars

Toyota rolls out an updated autonomous car prototype for CES 2019

Toyota's latest autonomous-driving test car, dubbed Platform 4.0 (or P4 for short) is based on the latest Lexus LS luxury sedan. It also features more sensors and greater computing power than its predecessor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

Infiniti previews its leap into one of the hottest industry segments

Infiniti will unveil the QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The design study is an electric crossover shaped by Infiniti's newest design language that may point to a future production model.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport
Cars

This Porsche 718 uses components made from hemp to save weight

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car uses components made from hemp and other natural fibers to reduce weight. The car's doors and rear wing spoiler are made from the unorthodox material.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech makes driving similar to a video game

At CES 2019, Nissan will demonstrate technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Cars

Ford aims to impress cops, frighten criminals with hybrid police SUV

The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is a police car based on the next-generation Explorer. An available hybrid powertrain and a host of tech features make it a thoroughly modern machine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

TomTom debuts end-to-end autonomous driving system at CES 2019

GPS company TomTom is partnering with Japanese automotive components manufacturer Denso to produce an autonomous driving system which is capable of perceiving objects in the environment and planning a path from one location to another.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
walking car hyundai ces 2019 large 35005 hyundaielevatewalkingcarconcept
Cars

Hyundai’s Elevate ‘walking car’ can climb over rough terrain, will debut at CES

Hyundai is announcing a car which can walk or climb over challenging terrain. At CES, the company will present a vehicle combining aspect of robotics and electric vehicle technology into a four-legged prototype.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Byton M-Byte
Cars

Chinese car startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it

Chinese startup Byton traveled to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its electric concept that's closer to series production. It has the largest screen ever fitted to a production vehicle.
Posted By Ronan Glon