‘Gear.Club Unlimited’ lets Nintendo players race without blue shells

Why it matters to you It has been years since Nintendo offered a realistic racing simulator on one of its consoles, and Eden Games is eager to fill that gap.

Racing simulators are more realistic today than anyone ever thought possible, but the biggest and best titles are largely limited to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Eden Games is bringing the action to the Nintendo Switch with a new game named Gear.Club Unlimited, scheduled to land in the fourth quarter of this year.

It’s presented as the first and only serious racing simulator for the Switch, meaning you don’t need to drop a banana peel on a rainbow-esque track to win a race. Real-world tracks aren’t loaded into Gear.Club Unlimited, so players compete in virtual environments that mimic the climate conditions you’d find all over the globe. Some tracks let you go flat-out in the desert, while others take you on a twisty mountain road. Motor1 reports over 400 races are possible on more than 200 tracks.

Gear.Club Unlimited is an extension of the Gear-Club – True Racing game available for iOS and Android devices. The short teaser video for the Switch version whets our appetite with the sights and sounds of some of the most memorable sports cars in recent memory. We spot a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Nissan GT-R, a McLaren 675LT, and several variants of the Porsche 911. There are also some older models, including a McLaren MP4-12C. This is your chance to find out how that storied model stacks up against the British company’s latest crop of performance cars.

Players can race on their own, or take on their friends in a split-screen championship battle. It’s not just about racing, though. In order to win, players need to collect various cars and make modifications to each one. Eden Games explains virtually every aspect of a car is customizable, including the engine’s output, the tires, and the body kit. Want more downforce? Just dial it in, though be warned the process of modifying a car might include in-game purchases.

Eden Games tells us Gear.Club Unlimited will arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, and we expect it will show up on more than a few holiday wish lists. Pricing information and a more specific release date will be announced in the coming months.