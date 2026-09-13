Geely TT is another Chinese EV with unbelievable performance and a price tag under $20K

The latest Chinese electric vehicle is making the usual performance-versus-price equation look increasingly outdated. Geely has launched the Galaxy TT, a mid-to-large-size electric sedan with an 800V architecture, a claimed 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time and an introductory price starting at just 129,900 yuan, or about $19,100.

The Galaxy TT is available in five trims, with prices reaching 185,900 yuan ($27,300). More importantly, even the lower-priced versions offer substantial range and fast charging, while the top-end model brings the headline-grabbing performance.

570hp, 800V charging and a surprisingly premium cabin

The Galaxy TT’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive version produces 425kW, or 570hp, paired with a 75.2kWh LFP battery. Geely claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds and a CLTC range of 650km, equivalent to 527km under WLTP.

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The single-motor versions are slower but considerably cheaper. They produce 329hp and offer either 640km or 725km of CLTC range, with 0-100 km/h times of 7.2 and 6.5 seconds respectively.

There is plenty of technology inside, too. The cabin gets a 15.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 25.6-inch augmented-reality head-up display. Higher trims also offer sophisticated driver-assistance hardware, including LiDAR and Nvidia’s Thor-U chip with 700 TOPS of computing power.

That combination is what makes the Galaxy TT notable. This isn’t merely a cheap EV designed to get from A to B; it is an attempt to put performance, long range, and high-end technology into a mass-market price bracket.

China is racing ahead while the US EV market cools

The Galaxy TT also illustrates the enormous difference between China’s EV environment and America’s current market. In China, passenger NEVs accounted for a record 65.1% of retail passenger-car sales in July 2026, according to China Passenger Car Association data reported by CnEVPost. Yet even that market is facing pressure: July NEV retail sales fell 3.9% year over year to 951,000 units.

The US market is moving much more slowly. Kelley Blue Book estimates that EVs represented just 5.8% of new-car sales in Q2 2026, despite sales rising 14.7% from the first quarter. EV volume was still down 20.5% year over year.

For American buyers, that gap matters because cars such as the Galaxy TT show what can happen when EV competition becomes intense enough to push technology and performance down the price ladder.

For now, the Galaxy TT has launched in China, and the next question is whether Geely can bring this combination of price and performance to more markets. If it does, established automakers may have another reason to rethink what buyers expect from an affordable EV.