GM is bringing Apple Wallet car keys to Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, and I’m all for it

I keep saying our phones should replace the key fob, and finally, GM is listening.

Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet owners will soon be able to add a car key to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch. Keys use Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB), a radio signal that Apple already uses on its devices for Precision Finding.

Which GM vehicles get Apple Wallet keys?

Rollout began in September with Cadillac’s electric models and runs through October: the Lyriq (2025 to 2027), Optiq (2026 to 2027), and Vistiq (2027).

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However, more car owners will only get access to the feature in December. The list includes the 2026 and 2027 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, 2026 and 2027 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the 2027 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade IQ, Escalade IQL, and Celestiq.

More models are promised “over time”, but I’d prefer real dates. Don’t hunt through your Wallet yet, since rollouts land in waves. When the feature arrives for your car, you’ll get an alert in its app’s “What’s New” section (via GM).

What do you need to set it up?

The requirements aren’t as steep. You need an Apple Watch Series 6 or later (including the Ultra) or an iPhone 11 or newer that isn’t an SE 2, SE 3, or the 16e.

To add one, log into your vehicle’s app, get in an OnStar-connected car with the fob nearby, and follow the on-screen prompts. The car unlocks as you walk up and locks as you leave. You can also control the trunk and climate with the Wallet.

You can share the key with up to seven more devices. If your phone goes missing, OnStar can disable it, too. I’d keep the fob as a backup.

Android owners get a version too: Samsung says its wallet keys cover the US and Canada, starting with Cadillac EVs, with more vehicles by year-end. Google Wallet is also supported.

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