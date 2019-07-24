Cars

Setback for GM’s autonomous car unit as it delays launch of robot-taxi service

Trevor Mogg
By

General Motors’ autonomous car unit has made much of its plan to launch a robo-taxi service by the end of 2019, but on Wednesday it said it could no longer meet that deadline.

Cruise Automation CEO Dan Ammann explained in a blog post that the company has decided it wants to conduct further road tests of its autonomous technology — built into Chevrolet Bolt EVs — before launching a large-scale robo-taxi service “beyond the end of the year.”

“In order to reach the level of performance and safety validation required to deploy a fully driverless service in San Francisco, we will be significantly increasing our testing and validation miles over the balance of this year, which has the effect of carrying the timing of fully driverless deployment beyond the end of the year,” Ammann said in the post.

The failure to offer a more detailed time frame regarding the launch of a driverless taxi service highlights the sheer scale and complexity of the undertaking in a sector where missed deadlines surprise few.

In March, San Francisco-based Cruise announced it would double its team by the end of 2019, adding an extra 1,000 workers in the coming months. In Wednesday’s post, Ammann said that recently it has made key hires in the area of engineering and artificial intelligence.

GM Cruise is operating in a crowded field with dominant players that include Alphabet-owned Waymo, which was spun out of Google’s driverless-car project three years ago, and Ford, which wants to launch taxi and delivery services using autonomous vehicles by 2021.

Waymo hit the headlines at the end of 2018 when it became the first company to charge members of the public for rides in its autonomous vehicles, though large-scale deployment of such services is yet to happen.

Billions in funding

Cruise was founded by Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan in 2013 before GM acquired it three years later. Funding has been pouring in, with the company receiving $7.25 billion in the last year alone from big-name firms that include Japanese tech giant SoftBank, which agreed to invest $2.25 billion, and Honda, which is putting $2.75 billion into the business.

In his post, Cruise’s CEO said his team was utterly focused on its belief that “safely deploying all-electric self-driving cars at scale will have a significant positive impact on the world.

“At the societal level, it can save millions of lives, reshape our cities, reduce emissions, give back billions of hours of time and restore freedom of movement for everyone. At the individual level, we believe it will deliver safer, more convenient, more affordable and more accessible transportation.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Coolest car gadgets
uber driver becomes unwitting getaway for gas station robber
Cars

For $25 a month, Uber will give you rides, rent you a scooter, and grab dinner

Uber is working on a monthly subscription plan that gives users access to discounted rides, free Uber Eats food delivery, and free JUMP bike and scooter rides. The plan is being tested in San Francisco and Chicago.
Posted By Mathew Katz
amazon event takeaways echo auto press
Cars

Amazon wants Alexa embedded in every vehicle to connect with smart homes

Amazon is following up on Alexa's penetration into smart homes with an incursion to embed the voice assistant in cars. There are third-party Alexa-compatible automotive aftermarket products, but the big score is in-vehicle software systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for tokyo olympics 2020
Cars

Toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for Tokyo Olympics

Toyota has shown off seven robots that it says will assist and entertain during the Tokyo Olympics next summer. The collection includes mascot and telepresence robots, as well as a tiny autonomous car to help during field events.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
acronis cybersecurity for formula e electric race cars swiss prix
Cars

Acronis helps Formula E teams protect potentially race-winning data

Even race teams need good cybersecurity software. Acronis works with three teams in the all-electric Formula E series to protect and analyze data from race cars. It even devised a way to detect faulty sensors on cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 honda models get key by amazon in car delivery to offer for eligible
Cars

Amazon helps Honda turn some of its cars into mobile mailboxes

Honda is making Key by Amazon available on a handful of its cars starting in July 2019. Owners of compatible cars who are also Amazon Prime members and have a valid HondaLink subscription can get packages delivered to their car's trunk.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cars with Android Auto
Cars

Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto

Android Auto is great, but not every vehicle has it. If you want to know if your car compatible with Android Auto -- or if you're looking for a new ride that is -- we've compiled a list of all the cars that currently offer Android Auto…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe prototype
Product Review

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a true BMW in a pint-sized wrapper

BMW is expanding its lineup with a model called 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's a fastback positioned below the 3 Series as the automaker's entry-level model, and it's aimed at young motorists who want a blend of style, practicality, and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford plans electric hybrid versions of the f 150 pickup truck all prototype
News

Will going electric help Ford win the pickup truck segment’s towing war?

Worried about the threat of rising gas prices, Ford will add the F-150 to its growing portfolio of electrified vehicles. It is currently developing a hybrid F-150, and it will release an electric version of the next-generation truck.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bmw inext will be an electric autonomous connected tech flagship polygonal steering wheel
Cars

BMW will reinvent the (steering) wheel with tech flagship it’s prepping for 2021

BMW has released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mercedes benz and bosch develop automated parking technology und daimler zeigen fahrerloses parken im realen verkehr weltpre
Cars

Bosch, Mercedes-Benz preview the smartphone-based future of valet parking

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have teamed up to develop automated valet parking technology and bring it to the general public for the first time. Motorists who drive a late-model Mercedes to the company's museum will be able to use the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Cars

America’s bestselling vehicle could have a billion-dollar fuel economy problem

The hot-selling Ford F-150 pickup is the target of a $1.2 billion class-action lawsuit filed by owners who argue they're paying too much for gas. The lawsuit claims Ford falsified fuel economy figures by using incorrect data that boosts…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Lexus RX review
Product Review

Lexus argues it's the technology inside that counts with the 2020 RX

The Lexus RX crossover enters the 2020 model year with significant tech upgrades that make it more user-friendly to live with on a daily basis. It gains a touchscreen-based infotainment system, and smartphone connectivity.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your summer road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla lost $408 million last quarter, and the Model 3 is mostly to blame

Tesla Motors just reported its second-quarter earnings, and the news is anything but positive. It lost $408 million in Q2, even after selling a record number of cars. Pundits are now divining further meaning from the continued losses.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski