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Google Maps on Android Auto will display speed and traffic alerts even with no destination set

The rollout is gradual, so not everyone will see it right away.

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Android Auto is about to get a useful upgrade to its Google Maps experience. According to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that the app will soon display your live speed, the posted speed limit, and traffic signals or stop signs, all without an active route selected. Since so much everyday driving happens on short or familiar trips where nobody bothers setting a destination, this update addresses a small but annoying limitation for Android Auto users.

What exactly is changing here?

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Until now, seeing your speedometer, speed limit, and road sign alerts on Android Auto required you to actually start navigation to somewhere. That meant if you were just driving around town or heading somewhere routine, you missed out on that information entirely.

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Google has now confirmed this limitation is going away, letting these features show up on your dashboard display regardless of whether you’ve typed in a destination. The rollout is happening gradually, so not everyone will see it right away, and there is currently no confirmed timeline for when it reaches all users.

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Is anything else going on with the speedometer?

Some Android Auto users recently reported that their speedometer vanished entirely, which caused confusion. Google has confirmed it’s investigating this as a bug rather than an intentional removal of the feature. So while the expansion to work without navigation is a welcome upgrade, it is rolling out alongside an unrelated glitch that Google is still working to fix. For now, drivers should expect a mixed experience depending on their device and app version.

Google recently rolled out a broader Android Auto refresh with a more modern Material 3 Expressive design and glanceable widgets, and it has also been expanding access to Immersive Navigation and the live speedometer to more users running stable versions of the app. Together, these updates point to Google steadily modernizing the entire Android Auto experience.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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