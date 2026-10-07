Google’s Waze app is being misused by speeding drivers to dodge police fines

Waze is a popular navigation app that is used by millions of users across the globe. One of its standout features is a crowd-sourced incident reporting system, which now even ties into Google Maps, as well. The built-in Disruptions and incidents feature lets users add warnings about accidents, closed lanes, ongoing construction, traffic jams, and other road hazards on the map.

The objective is to use this crowdsourced incident reporting system to warn other drivers so they can adjust their routes accordingly. The Volpe Center for Transportation Research is even using the same data from Waze to predict crashes and deploy emergency responders. Well, it appears that rash drivers have found another way to use these alerts. According to research by the University of the Sunshine Coast, this live alert system is now being used to drop info about police presence on the map, so that other drivers can slow down in time and avoid speeding tickets.

Well, that was not the intention!

“Drivers weren’t slowing down because of the speed limit. They were slowing because their phone told them there would be police ahead,” Dr Levi Anderson, a research associate at the institute, was quoted as saying. Apparently, Waze users are dropping information about the presence of law enforcement officials on the map, and the same is being seen by speeding drivers to only slow down in those areas.

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The researchers observed this behavior across 33 spots in the South East Queensland area, and found that these crowdsourced police alerts appeared on the map within 14 minutes of a law enforcement official stepping onto the roadside to take speed measurements. “This effect also grew with speed, with the greatest speed changes recorded on highways, especially at roadworks,” Dr. Anderson added.

In areas where the speed limit hovered around 100 kmph (roughly 62 miles per hour), the share of speeding drivers reduced from 62% to 12% once a police presence alert was shared on the map by a Waze user. Though a crowdsourced incident reporting system is beneficial on the surface, the UniSC expert argues that these alerts are “a long-term detriment to road safety as drivers become emboldened to speed if the app doesn’t warn them about police ahead.”

According to the National Safety Council, speeding is a “major” factor behind deaths and traffic injuries, accounting for over 11,000 deaths and a hefty 29% of all casualties in 2024. Unfortuntely, the crowdsourced alerts feature on Waze only seems to be adding to those woes, though the researchers at UniSC are hopeful that their study can help draft more effective traffic and enforcement rules down the road. The research has been published in the Journal of Experimental Criminology and it’s free to access.