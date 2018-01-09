Digital Trends
Home > Cars > At CES, Harman shows how it’s fighting…

At CES, Harman shows how it’s fighting cyberattacks on autonomous vehicles

By
harman combats cyberattacks on autonomous vehicles at ces why well all love self driving cars when were older
Television talk dominates the opening salvo from CES 2018
See Sony's incredible 85-inch 8K HDR TV in all its 10,000 nit glory, plus new OLED
A bit larger than a smartphone, Sony mobile projector creates a 120-inch screen
Ford will power Postmates' on-demand delivery service with self-driving cars
KodakOne uses a blockchain and web crawlers to spot stolen images
Is there an Echo in here? Toyota, Lexus add Amazon Alexa to select 2018 vehicles
Have a need for speed? Learn to race drones with Fat Shark's 101 training kit
Best Qualcomm-powered laptops of CES 2018
Prototype Insta360 light field camera lets viewers move through the scene
Lenovo's Mirage Solo, two compact 180-degree video capture cameras coming soon
Vital Inc.'s new Moto Mod measures five vital signs in a matter of two minutes
Huawei says AT&T won't carry its phones, reportedly due to security issues
The PowerDolphin underwater drone is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds
You can now control Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant with a big red button thanks to Fibaro
Lynky Go Button, Go Sensor aim to make its smart home hub even more intelligent

With the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show at full blast in Las Vegas, many automakers and their suppliers vowed to have a strong presence, all in the name of showing the latest and greatest technology coming from the automotive sector. One such supplier is Harman – yes, that’s the same parent company that brings you Harman Kardon speakers and sound systems, among many other products.

An American subsidiary of Samsung, Harman showed off some of the latest strides it’s making in terms of autonomous driving and connected car capabilities at CES. The company recently revealed its latest Harman Shield Solution, an application suite that protects autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles from cyberattacks and “sensor spoofing.”

Think of it as Norton Antivirus or AVG for your self-driving and semi-self-driving cars.

Click here for all of our coverage for the 2018 CES show in Las Vegas.

Autonomous driving tech took some heat after researchers at the University of Washington demonstrated that current autonomous vehicles are capable of being “hacked” and “tricked” into driving more dangerously. As an example, the same researchers found that autonomous vehicles can easily be tricked and confused simply by the presence of graffiti on roadside traffic signs, which current autonomous and semiautonomous cars scan and use for reference.

Harman’s Shield Solution seeks to remedy these flaws and to prevent malicious attacks from happening, and you can see it in action at Harman’s stand atCES.

Harman’s demonstration shows how a Harman-equipped car’s onboard traffic sign recognition system responded to a vandalized traffic sign that gave the computer false information about speed limits. This in turn affects the accuracy and effectiveness of other related systems, such as adaptive cruise control, causing it to believe the posted speed is different from what it actually is.

The falsified sign was detected and reported to Harman’s 24/7 Cybersecurity Analysis Center. The images are then inspected and factored into the computer’s neural network, and used to improve Harman’s Shield Solution to mitigate such in stances.

“In 2017, dozens of cities around the world have deployed autonomous vehicle pilots, from San Francisco to Las Vegas and London, all while the attack surface of autonomous vehicles continues to grow and change,” said Yuval Weisglass, vice president of automotive cyber security at Harman Connected Services.

“In order to protect autonomous vehicles against these types of cyberattacks, now is the time to adopt a security-by-design approach, developing unconventional detection and protection capabilities. As part of our ongoing investment in R&D, we constantly revalidate our threat assessments in order to identify new fields that might impact the attack surface of connected and autonomous vehicles.”

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: autonomous cars, ces2018, connected car, connected car security, Harman, self-driving cars
Don't Miss

2018 Ford F-150 lineup including prices, pictures, mileage, and new features