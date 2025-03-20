 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Here’s when Honda, Acura EV owners can start using Tesla Superchargers

By
2024 Honda Prologue Driving
Honda

The Tesla Supercharger network has already become widely popular with EV owners as other brands slowly adopt the popular “Tesla plug.” Honda and its luxury sub-brand Acura will soon join the list of automakers who electric vehicles can be charged at one of the 20,000+ Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Starting June this year, those who own a Honda Prologue or an Acura ZDX will be able to stop by at a Tesla Supercharger station and refuel their car batteries. Since those EVs use a CCS1 charging connector, Honda said owners of Prologue and ZDX EVs will need to buy separate adapters to connect Tesla Superchargers that use a North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

CCS to NACS adapter for Honda and Acura EVs to charge at Tesla Superchargers.
CCS to NACS adapter for Honda and Acura EVs. Honda

With this move, Honda joins the score of other automakers, including BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rove, Lucid, Riving, and Volvo to have already partnered with Tesla to open access to its Supercharger network.

Recommended Videos

However, unlike brands such as Ford, Hyundai, or Rivian, which offered free adapters when they announced collaboration with Tesla, Honda says owners will have to buy these from a dealership. It added that the price of the adapter will be disclosed closer to its availability in June. Notably, Ford, which has since stopped offering free NACS adapters, now sells them for $200, which should give us a benchmark for what Honda may price theirs at.

CCS to NACS adapter for Ford to charge at Tesla Superchargers.
Ford CCS to NACS adapter. Ford

Understandably, these adapters will only work at Tesla’s DC Superchargers and will not be compatible with destination chargers at home. You may, however, be lucky if the Tesla charging station near you has Magic Dock adapters installed, which means you can charge any EV with a CCS connector without buying a separate adapter. These are still somewhat rare compared, but you can find a station close to you on PlugShare, a platform to help you find EV chargers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In addition to letting its EVs charge at Tesla stations, Honda has also agreed to switch to NACS chargers on its EVs, starting with the Honda 0 prototypes it showcased at CES 2025. Meanwhile, the Acura RSX 2026 is expected to be the first production model to be fitted with it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Elon Musk reveals how non-Tesla EVs will use Superchargers
Tesla Supercharger station

Elon Musk caused consternation among many Tesla owners recently when he said the company is planning to open up its Supercharger stations to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs), with many fearing the move will result in crowded facilities and longer lines at chargers.

But in a second-quarter earnings call with Tesla investors on Monday, July 26, the Tesla chief made clear he was still committed to the plan, though acknowledged that for it to be effective the electric-car company will need to expand the Supercharger network at a rapid pace to keep up with growing EV output by other automakers.

Read more
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra could be the coolest EV out there right now
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at MWC 2025

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra just a few days ago, but already the company is showing the blazing-fast new EV to the public. In fact, I had a chance to see it in person at MWC 2025.

Boy is it a handsome car.

Read more
Watch this AI-driven Maserati go insanely fast for new speed record
An AI-driven Maserati breaking a speed record in 2025.

An empty Maserati MC20 driven by an AI system recently set a new speed record for an autonomous vehicle, reaching a blistering 197.7 mph (318 kph) at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Footage of the achievement (above) shows the self-driving Maserati MC20 hurtling down the runway once used for Space Shuttle landings, with the speedometer gradually ticking all the way up to the record-breaking speed.

Read more