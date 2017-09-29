Will Honda Sports EV put modern spin on automaker’s heritage at Tokyo show?

Why it matters to you Honda's shift toward electrification is resulting in retro-inspired cars that will delight enthusiasts.

It sounds like the unofficial theme of this year’s Tokyo Auto Show will be performance. Honda is one of the event’s headlining acts, and it’s bringing a brand-new concept car that puts a modern spin on its storied past.

The Honda Sports EV Concept hasn’t been fully unveiled yet, but dissecting its name sheds a little bit of insight into what we can expect from it. The design study was developed around performance, an area Honda has been eagerly revisiting over the past couple of years, and it’s powered by an all-electric drivetrain. That’s admittedly not much to go on, but the teaser image gives us another important hint at what’s to come.

We notice the Sports EV Concept takes the form of a coupe with a sleek, fastback-like roofline, pronounced haunches, and small taillights. To us, the car depicted in the sketch looks a lot like the pocket-sized S600 and S800 coupes built in the 1960s. Honda has typically refrained from building retro-inspired cars, but the Tokyo-bound concept suggests it’s finally ready to flaunt its heritage to lure buyers into showrooms.

The Sports EV Concept is a follow-up to the Urban EV Concept introduced a few weeks ago at the Frankfurt Auto Show. The timing of both debuts suggests the two cars share at least a handful of components. They could use the same electric motor and battery pack, and they could even ride on the same platform. But while we know the Urban EV will spawn a production model in Europe in 2019, Honda hasn’t announced production plans for the Sports EV yet. We wouldn’t rule it out; it would fit right in with its plans to offer attractive electric cars and more sports cars.

What else we’ll see in Tokyo next month depends on who you ask. Official information is still few and far between, but industry rumors indicate Toyota will preview the long-awaited born-again Supra with a close-to-production concept. Mazda could give us an early look at the rotary-engine sports car it’s allegedly working on behind closed doors, and some sources even claim Nissan will give us a sneak peek at its next Z-badged sports car. All of the action begins when the biennial Tokyo Auto Show opens its doors to the press on October 25.