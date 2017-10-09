Learn how to detail a car so you don’t end up with a dumpster on wheels

When you were a kid, washing the family car required soap, a sponge, and some water. It was approximate at best, a way to kill time on a warm summer evening while earning allowance money. As an adult, you undoubtedly realized keeping a car squeaky-clean demands considerably more effort than your 8-year-old self put in.

It’s well worth it, though. A clean car is like a clean house: You feel better when you’re in it. Clearing out months (or years) of garbage and dust also makes it easier to sell your ride to a private buyer, or helps you get more for your trade-in at the local dealership. If you’re not sure where to start, read on to learn how to detail a car.

Use the right products Mike Flippo/123RF Using the right products will save you time, prevent costly damage to your car, and ultimately yield a much better result. Car cleaning products are available from a wide variety of places. You can buy them at auto parts stores like Auto Zone, at nearly every major grocery store, or online from an endless list of vendors. We recommend picking up a dedicated car-wash product (sorry, but Head and Shoulders won’t cut it), wheel cleaner, rubber cleaner, and wax. Bug and tar remover will come in handy if your car is particularly dirty. That is just for the exterior. To detail the interior, plan on buying carpet cleaner, glass cleaner, wipes, plus leather or vinyl care products, if applicable. Broadly speaking, there is no need to spend a fortune on high-end products to get a good result. Meguiar’s is a trusted name in the car cleaning business, and it sells a complete car care kit for a little under $60. You also need basic equipment including a soft sponge (or a lamb’s wool mitt), a chamois, at least one microfiber towel, a sponge to clean the wheels, a bucket, a vacuum cleaner, cotton swabs, and a plastic bag. Finally, set aside a cooler with cold beverages, a playlist with your favorite tunes, and a free afternoon.

Start with the interior Andriy Popov/123RF It’s good practice to start with the interior, especially if your car hasn’t been cleaned in a while. The foot wells are likely full of dirt, dust, and other debris that will inevitably settle on the car’s body if they become airborne. Remove the floor mats, and fill your trash bag with the miscellaneous wrappers, empty coffee cups, and receipts that call your center console home. Vacuum the seats, the floors, and every nook and cranny donut flakes can fit snugly into. If the carpets are clean, great; if they’re not, it’s time to bust out the carpet cleaner. Cleaner wipes work wonders on the dashboard, while cotton swabs coax dust out of small crevasses like the air vents and the space between the buttons on the center console. Slide the front seats all the way back to reveal bonus trash treasures hidden by your car’s first owner. Who knows, you might even find the MP3 player you lost last winter. It’s a good idea to wash the floor mats, but don’t drop them in the washing machine. The best way to clean floor mats is to pressure wash them, though scrubbing them sometimes does the trick, too. Ensure they’re 100 percent dry before you even think of putting them back in the car. Wet or damp mats could cause mold to grow on the carpet, reducing your car’s resale value to below zero.