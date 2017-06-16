How to keep up with 24 hours of Le Mans online

They say slow and steady wins the race, but Aesop never saw a Porsche.

This weekend marks the 85th installment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest active sports car endurance race. True to its name, the race is a 24-hour endurance run on the Circuit de la Sarthe, a roughly 8.5-mile track in Le Mans, France. The winner is the car that travels the greatest distance in those 24 hours. As one of the three events that form the Triple Crown of Motorsport — along with the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix — Le Mans is one of the most prestigious racing competitions in the world.

Unlike many races, however, Le Mans is not merely a test of speed. Because of the grueling hours involved, manufacturers participating in the race must design their cars with an eye for sturdiness and fuel efficiency. Each team fields three drivers, who rotate throughout the race. Le Mans is also a showcase for some of the most aerodynamic cars. The Circuit de la Sarthe has numerous long, straight sections where cars that can maintain a high top speed can quickly rack up miles.

Sporting events are always a dramatic stage, and this year’s running of Le Mans is no exception. The field of cars has been expanded to 60, and the competition among the top teams will be particularly fierce. Toyota lost last year’s race to Porsche with only a few minutes to spare, so you can bet the team will be back this year with a vengeance. Audi is out of the race, which means it’s just two manufacturer teams going all out for the podium.

The race begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Here is our guide for how to watch coverage of the race.