The 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the biggest car launches of the year, but with the coronavirus pandemic putting the brakes on live events, Ford will reveal the new SUV online. Here’s how to watch it.

The reveal will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. PT on Monday July 13, on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. If you don’t have any of those streaming services, you can watch through the Digital Trends YouTube channel via the link embedded above.

Ford is doing things a bit differently with the 2021 Bronco reveal. Instead of pulling a sheet off a car on a stage, it will air three short films on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic during the first commercial break within the 5 p.m. PT hour. Ford will also add Bronco content to its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels at that time. The three Bronco reveal films will be added to Hulu on July 14.

Customers will be able to reserve a 2021 Bronco with a $100 refundable deposit at Ford’s website as soon as the reveal starts. Digital Trends will have full details on the Bronco at that time.

What’s the big deal about the Bronco? Launched in 1965, the original Bronco was one of the first SUVs, combining off-road capability with a modicum of practicality. As buyer tastes shifted away from off-roaders toward more luxurious vehicles, the Bronco became an anachronism, and Ford ended production in 1996. In the intervening years, rugged off-roaders developed a new cult following, so Ford announced in 2017 that it would bring the Bronco back.

We already know a few details about the 2021 Bronco. Instead of one vehicle, it will actually be a family of three models. The Bronco two-door and Bronco four-door will have a removable roof and doors, to match the Ford’s main rival, the Jeep Wrangler. Ford will also launch a smaller Bronco Sport model, a spiritual successor to the 1980s-era Bronco II. All Bronco models will get standard four-wheel drive, proving that Ford is serious about taking on Jeep in off-road capability.

How will the 2021 Ford Bronco measure up to the competition, and will it live up to the Bronco name? Tune in to the reveal to find out.

