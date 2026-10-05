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Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV hits the roads at just over $24,000 while missing the US streets

The Ioniq 3 is bringing affordable EVs to Britain while America watches

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Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV
Hyundai

Hyundai is bringing a new affordable electric car to UK roads, and the Ioniq 3 looks like the sort of EV the market could use more of. It is compact, practical, relatively affordable and, in its bigger-battery version, can travel up to 308 miles on a charge.

UK orders are now open, with prices starting at £18,495 after the government’s £3,750 Electric Car Grant. That works out to just over $24,000 at a rough exchange rate. There is, however, one slightly frustrating detail for American EV shoppers: Hyundai’s announcement is for the UK, and there is no US launch.

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The first Ioniq 3 cars are expected to reach UK retailers this month. 

A small EV that takes range seriously

The Ioniq 3 is a five-seat compact electric car with Hyundai’s “Aero Hatch” design. It is available with 42kWh and 61kWh batteries, with the larger pack delivering up to 308 miles of claimed range. It also supports DC rapid charging, so this isn’t simply an urban runabout designed to live its entire life between the supermarket and home. 

The entry-level Advance with the 42kWh battery produces 147PS and costs £18,495 after the grant. Move to the 61kWh Advance, and the price rises to £21,995, while the top-spec N Line Evo costs £28,195 after the discount. 

Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV
Hyundai

Hyundai hasn’t treated the Ioniq 3 like a budget car that needs to apologise for being affordable, either. It gets the company’s new Pleos Connect infotainment system, based on Android Automotive OS, while Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance comes as standard.

Higher trims add Matrix LED headlights, Highway Driving Assist 2, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The N Line Evo goes further with 19-inch wheels, a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, Surround View Monitor and Blind View Monitor. 

The affordable EV America would probably appreciate

The interesting bit about the Ioniq 3 isn’t just its price. It combines that relatively low entry point with useful everyday numbers. The 61kWh model gets up to 308 miles of range, while the five-seat hatchback has a 441-litre boot. Its 0.263 drag coefficient also shows Hyundai has paid attention to aerodynamics rather than simply throwing a battery underneath a boxy body. 

Hyundai says the Ioniq 3 generated more pre-launch interest in the UK than any new Hyundai it has previously introduced there. Cars are now heading to retailers, so the next test is whether that enthusiasm survives contact with actual buyers. 

Hyundai Ioniq 3 EV
Hyundai

For US buyers, though, the story is a little less exciting. Hyundai’s announcement only confirms UK availability, and the release provides no US launch details. So while British buyers can already put down an order for an EV that costs roughly $24,000 at the entry level, American buyers are left staring at the price tag from across the Atlantic.

And honestly, that’s a shame. A compact EV with 308 miles of range and a sub-$25,000 equivalent starting price is exactly the kind of car the US market could use more of.

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Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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