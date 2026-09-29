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Hyundai Ioniq V launches with a 27-inch 4K display, 20-minute fast charging and up to 650 km of CLTC range

Hyundai brings AI-powered technology and advanced driver assistance to its latest electric fastback.

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Hyundai

Hyundai has launched the Ioniq V electric sedan in China, and its feature list is hard to ignore. Beijing Hyundai’s new sedan went on sale at 109,900 yuan, which is about $16,380 before discounts. The Ioniq V is designed specifically for Chinese buyers, but Hyundai has previously said its China-developed design and technology could influence future global products.

What makes the Ioniq V different?

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Hyundai

The Ioniq V rides on an 800-volt system with two CATL lithium iron phosphate batteries. The 53.5 kWh pack powers a 140 kW motor for 540 km of CLTC range. The 66.8 kWh pack pairs with a 168 kW motor for up to 650 km. CLTC is China’s test cycle, and CarNewsChina lists WLTP equivalents of 443 km and 533 km. Beijing Hyundai’s spec sheet lists a 30% to 80% fast charge in 20 minutes.

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Inside, you get a 27-inch 4K display powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295 chip, plus a head-up display and a wireless charging pad. The infotainment system also integrates AI models from Baidu and ByteDance for voice control. A Cyber Eye head-up display adds information directly into your view, while Momenta’s assisted-driving system provides high-speed navigation assistance.

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Hyundai

How much it costs, and will it leave China?

The Ioniq V comes in five trims, priced as follows before any discounts.

  • Ioniq V 540 Pro at 109,900 yuan ($16,380)
  • Ioniq V 540 Max at 119,900 yuan ($17,870)
  • Ioniq V 540 Max+ at 129,900 yuan ($19,360)
  • Ioniq V 650 Max at 129,900 yuan ($19,360)
  • Ioniq V 650 Max+ at 139,900 yuan ($20,850)

A limited-time offer lowers that to between 99,900 and 131,900 yuan, roughly $14,890 to $19,655. For US buyers, the closest yardstick is America’s cheapest EV, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, at $28,995, which costs more than $8,000 above the Ioniq V’s top trim.

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Hyundai

The sedan is 4,900 mm long with a 465-liter trunk and comes in eight colors. First owners get a lifetime warranty on the battery, motor, and electronic control system.

CarNewsChina expects the Ioniq V to go global, but Hyundai has only said it’s studying exports to Asia-Pacific, Australia, the Middle East, and Latin America for now. Beijing Hyundai plans 20 new models over five years, and the next is an SUV due in the first half of 2027.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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