Hyundai unveils Kona Iron Man Edition, but would Tony Stark approve?

When he’s not saving the world as Iron Man, Tony Stark usually gets around in an expensive car. He’s driven or been driven in an Audi in nearly every movie appearance. But that didn’t stop Hyundai from basing a tribute to everyone’s favorite billionaire Marvel superhero on a more humble model. The Korean automaker unveiled its Kona Iron Man Edition at, where else, San Diego Comic-Con. But would Tony approve?

Hyundai tried to make the front end of the Kona look more like the Iron Man suit’s mask by changing the shape of the lighting elements. The automaker said the Iron Man mask was one of the “key design inspirations” for the unusual-looking Kona. The car also gets a special paint job, but instead of Iron Man’s red and gold, it’s gray and red.

Other Iron Man-specific details include special 18-inch wheels, a dark chrome grille, an Iron Man graphic on the roof, V-shaped graphic on the hood, and plenty of Iron Man and Stark Industries badging. On the inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the dashboard, and there’s some red trim to match the exterior. The Iron Man Edition also gets a head-up display with Iron Man graphics.

Unlike its namesake, the Kona Iron Man Edition isn’t powered by an arc reactor, and it can’t fly. Hyundai didn’t discuss any mechanical changes, so the special edition will likely share powertrains with other Kona models. In the U.S., the Kona is sold with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 175 hp and 195 lb-ft. Not exactly super-heroic levels of power.

The Kona Iron Man Edition will be built to order, with a limited production run, Hyundai said. The automaker won’t say how many cars will be built, or discuss pricing, but said the first cars will be available in early 2019.

This isn’t the only recent collaboration between Marvel and Hyundai. The redesigned 2019 Veloster Turbo showed up in Ant-Man and The Wasp, dressed up to look like a life-sized Hot Wheels car. Hyundai is one of numerous automakers to associate with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man premiered in 2008. From the Audi R8 Tony Stark drove in that first movie to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fleet of Acura SUVs in The Avengers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has as many product placements as it does superheroes.