ID. Buzz recall appears to have made automotive history

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recalled almost 5,700 ID. Buzz electric vans because the VW-made vehicle has too much space in the back.

OK, let us explain. The U.S. regulator has found that the third-row bench seat of the ID. Buzz is ostensibly designed for two people and therefore has two seat belts built in. But it’s wide enough for three, and as a result, the NHTSA wants the German auto giant to make some changes so that it fully complies with the required safety standards.

It’s believed that the recall affects all of the ID. Buzz vans currently on U.S. roads. It’s also thought to mark the first time that a vehicle’s been called in for this specific reason.

“In the affected vehicles, the third-row rear bench was designed with two Designated Seating Positions (DSPs) and is equipped with seatbelts for only two occupants,” the NHTSA says in its official recall document. But it adds that the calculated seating surface width of the third-row rear bench exceeds the maximum value specified by safety requirements.

“If three passengers were to be seated the third-row rear bench, there would be insufficient seat belts for all three passengers. This could increase the risk of an injury for passengers in the event of a crash.”

To resolve the issue, VW won’t install a third seat belt, but instead install some unpadded trim parts to limit the seating surface, ensuring that only two people can comfortably sit in the third row.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz launched in the U.S. in late 2024 as a stylish and practical electric vehicle option for families seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional minivans. It offers a range of 234 miles and comes with a starting price of $60,000.

Prior to its release in the U.S., Digital Trends had a chance to drive the ID. Buzz in Europe and came away full of praise for the vehicle.