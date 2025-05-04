 Skip to main content
ID. Buzz recall appears to have made automotive history

The VW ID.Buzz electric van.
VW

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recalled almost 5,700 ID. Buzz electric vans because the VW-made vehicle has too much space in the back.

OK, let us explain. The U.S. regulator has found that the third-row bench seat of the ID. Buzz is ostensibly designed for two people and therefore has two seat belts built in. But it’s wide enough for three, and as a result, the NHTSA wants the German auto giant to make some changes so that it fully complies with the required safety standards.

It’s believed that the recall affects all of the ID. Buzz vans currently on U.S. roads. It’s also thought to mark the first time that a vehicle’s been called in for this specific reason.

“In the affected vehicles, the third-row rear bench was designed with two Designated Seating Positions (DSPs) and is equipped with seatbelts for only two occupants,” the NHTSA says in its official recall document. But it adds that the calculated seating surface width of the third-row rear bench exceeds the maximum value specified by safety requirements. 

“If three passengers were to be seated the third-row rear bench, there would be insufficient seat belts for all three passengers. This could increase the risk of an injury for passengers in the event of a crash.”

To resolve the issue, VW won’t install a third seat belt, but instead install some unpadded trim parts to limit the seating surface, ensuring that only two people can comfortably sit in the third row.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz launched in the U.S. in late 2024 as a stylish and practical electric vehicle option for families seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional minivans.   It offers a range of  234 miles  and comes with a starting price of $60,000. 

Prior to its release in the U.S., Digital Trends had a chance to drive the ID. Buzz in Europe and came away full of praise for the vehicle. 

Slate teases $25K EV with marketing stunt ahead of April 24 reveal
slate25k ev tease slateev reddit

An official reveal is just days away, but Slate Auto—a stealthy EV startup reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos—is already turning heads and raising eyebrows with one of the wildest marketing stunts in recent automotive memory. With its first vehicle set to be unveiled on April 24, the company has spent the past week dropping bizarrely camouflaged “prototypes” across the streets of Los Angeles, wrapped in parody business ads so surreal they’ve sparked viral curiosity across Reddit, TikTok, and the auto press.
It all started when gearheads and influencers spotted multiple strange vehicles parked casually in Venice, California. One appeared to be a stubby, boxy SUV wrapped in branding for a fake company called “CryShare,” which claims to soothe babies by driving them around on the roof. Another sported branding for a fictional feline therapy firm, complete with a web address: CatThurrrapy.com. That site, it turns out, is the key to the whole puzzle—once visited, it redirects to Slate Auto, teasing their upcoming April 24 announcement.
So what do we actually know about these vehicles? Visually, they appear to be a mix of design cues: think Range Rover Classic meets Jeep Renegade, with unmistakable off-road hints and compact proportions. At least three variants have been spotted so far—a two-door pickup truck and two SUV silhouettes with slightly different rooflines. None of them are functional; they’re likely design bucks—mock-ups without working powertrains or suspensions. But the intention is clear: create a spectacle, then drop the specs.
According to TechCrunch, Slate Auto has quietly been developing this project since 2022 as a spinout of Re:Build Manufacturing. The goal? Deliver a modular, two-seat electric pickup truck for just $25,000, with production targeted for late 2026. Unlike Tesla and Lucid, which launched with high-priced luxury models, Slate wants to flip the model: start cheap, scale up.
And it’s not just about affordability. As we reported, the company is embracing a “build-your-own” philosophy, offering upgrades over time—modular performance, tech, or lifestyle add-ons customers can install like a grown-up LEGO kit. The tagline? “We built it. You make it.”
On April 24, we’ll find out if the substance lives up to the show. But one thing’s already clear: Slate Auto knows how to make an entrance.

The new Porsche 911 special edition is gorgeous – but costs nearly $250k
Porsche 911 Spirit 70, 2025, Porsche AG

Lovers of retro automobiles, take note: the new special edition Porsche 911 is a treat for the eyes. Inspired by the 1970s, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a modern car with classic styling, set apart by its go-faster stripes and olive green paint job.

Based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the new special edition is part of Porsche's Heritage Design series which celebrates the iconic looks of the past. For the era of Saturday Night Fever, the Bees Gees, and Pong, Porsche has borrowed from the past with the Olive Neo color, the psychedelic Pasha pattern for the interior, and bold black graphics.

Tesla reaffirms timeline for affordable EV despite reports of delays
White Tesla Model Y Juniper driving

Tesla has reiterated its plan to begin production of a more affordable electric vehicle in the first half of 2025, maintaining the timeline despite conflicting reports and ongoing industry skepticism. During the company’s latest earnings call, executives confirmed that production preparations are complete and the launch remains scheduled for June.

This comes days after Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that Tesla’s lower-cost EV—internally codenamed “E41”—had been delayed, potentially pushing the timeline to late 2025 or early 2026. According to that report, Tesla’s goal to assemble up to a quarter million units of the new model was being reassessed, with shifting internal targets and no clear revised launch date.

