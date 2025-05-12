If Batman had an electric track car, this would be it, and soon it could be yours

The Baltasar Revolt R is an all electric race car built for speed and it’s going on sale soon.

While the image above is of the concept car, the Spanish company behind it has announced that it will launch proper in 2026.

While it already looks likes something you’d see rolling out of the Batcave, that wing on the back makes it look even more comic-like.

The reality is that’s well needed as this is primarily a track car made to go fast both on the straights and around corners – where that wing down force can really help.

How fast is the Baltasar Revolt R?

Under the hood of this electric beauty is 500hp of raw electric grunt. That is a lot at the best of times but when you consider it’s powering a car that weighs just 770kg, you can imagine how fast this goes.

That low weight is thanks to some clever materials including a single carbon race seat, magnesium wheels, plus a combination of carbon, Kevlar and aerospace-grade aluminium materials across the car.

There is also an FIA-compliant steel frame chassis underneath all that, so it should be safe too.

The mid-mounted 700V battery unit can offer an impressive 373 miles of range. Although since this is likely going to be driven very fast, on a track, the 40-minute race speed figure is likely more accurate.

All that should mean you get a 0-62mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

Plus, when you want to go again, this can charge you up with an extra 62-miles of range in just five minutes of fast charging. Ready to go right back out on the track for more fun as you pretend to be Batman in hot pursuit of The Joker.