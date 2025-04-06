 Skip to main content
Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan hit the brake on shipments to U.S. over tariffs

By
Range Rover Sport P400e
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced it will pause shipments of its UK-made cars to the United States this month, while it figures out how to respond to President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imported cars.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans,” JLR said in a statement sent to various media.

The British company, famous for its sports-luxury vehicles, said the U.S. market was an important market for its brands, noting that it accounts for nearly a quarter of its global sales, led by the likes of Range Rover Sports, Defenders, and Jaguar F-PACE.

Trump’s 25% tariff on cars and light trucks imported into the United States took effect on April 3, sending shockwaves throughout the global auto industry.

Analysts expect other car makers will also scale back or halt their exports to the U.S.

On April 3, Nissan, which is the biggest Japanese vehicle exporter to the United States, announced it will stop taking new U.S. orders for two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs, the QX50 and QX55.

Meanwhile, fellow Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda, along with South Korea’s Hyundai, all announced on April 4 that they would not be raising prices, at least over the next couple of months, following the imposition of the U.S. tariffs. However, other Asian automakers, such as Kia and Mazda did not make similar pledges.

In surprise moves, European conglomerate Stellantis and Ford, the second largest U.S. automaker, said they would extend their employee-discounted pricing to everyone on select models. Ford’s discounts will be applicable to Mexican-made models such as the Mustang Mach-E and Maverick

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
