Digital Trends
Cars

There’s a good reason this self-driving pod has huge ‘virtual eyes’

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 3
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 1
Jaguar Land Rover
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 2
Jaguar Land Rover
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 3
Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover’s “driverless pod with eyes” will either raise a smile or send shivers down your spine, depending on your disposition. But the automaker actually has a very good reason for creating the machine.

Through various simulated street scenarios, researchers hope to work out how much information autonomous vehicles need to share road users and pedestrians to ensure that people trust the technology.

According to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), 63 percent of pedestrians have safety concerns about crossing the street with a self-driving car approaching. People’s confidence certainly won’t have been helped by the tragedy in Arizona earlier this year when an autonomous vehicle being tested by Uber hit and killed a woman as she made her way across the street.

“Trust trials”

As part of JLR’s ongoing autonomous-car project, the company has called upon the services of a team of cognitive psychologists to help it learn more about how vehicle behavior affects human confidence in new technology. The so-called “trust trials” form part of JLR’s government-supported U.K. Autodrive project.

This is where the pod’s eyes come in. In tests on a simulated street setup in Coventry, England, psychologists are studying to what extent humans can be reassured by a car that communicates with them.

For example, as the autonomous car approaches a pedestrian who’s about to cross the road, the vehicle’s large LED eyes look straight at the human to indicate that its sensors have spotted them. This should reassure the pedestrian that the vehicle will respond in the expected manner by slowing down to let them safely cross the street.

“It’s second-nature to glance at the driver of the approaching vehicle before stepping into the road,” said Pete Bennett, future mobility research manager at JLR. “Understanding how this translates in tomorrow’s more automated world is important. We want to know if it is beneficial to provide humans with information about a vehicle’s intentions or whether simply letting a pedestrian know it has been recognized is enough to improve confidence.”

JLR is yet to reveal just how helpful its virtual eyes have been for improving pedestrian confidence. Or indeed if it has any plans to add the eyes to its own autonomous vehicle, which it’s already testing on public streets.

Ford has also been looking at how autonomous vehicles might communicate with pedestrians and other road users. In tests last year, the company used a flashing light bar at the top of the windshield that pulsates in different ways to signal intent.

As for JLR, it’s own ongoing trials are part of a wider study aimed at learning more about how future connected and autonomous vehicles “can replicate human behavior and reactions when driving.” With that in mind, perhaps JLR should also consider adding a large mouth to the car that sounds off whenever it spots a reckless act by another road user. Though with autonomous cars, road rage should of course be consigned to history.

Don't Miss

Piaggio's timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bugatti divo monterey car week pebble beach 2018 supercars 2019 5
Cars

Bugatti’s new Divo is a reworked Chiron promising improved handling and agility

Bugatti revealed its latest Divo, a rebodied and slightly reengineered Chiron, except with improved handling and less weight for better performance all around. It still sports a quad-turbo 16-cylinder engine with over 1500 horsepower and…
Posted By Chris Chin
ferrari
Cars

Going, going, gone! A rare Ferrari 250 GTO sells for more than $48 million

A rare original Ferrari GTO, one of only 36 ever made and one of the most sought-after collector cars in the world, has been sold for $48 million at a Sotheby's auction in Monerey, California.
Posted By Mark Austin
Mercedes-Benz EQ C teaser
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQ C catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the first-ever EQ C, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Cars

Ferrari shows sun worshippers some love with the 488 Pista Spider

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a convertible version of the 488 Pista, sharing the hardtop's 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and advanced suite of driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
autox autonomous grocery delivery 05
Cars

AutoX will soon test its autonomous grocery delivery program in California

AutoX self-driving car company partnered with GrubMarket fresh produce ecommerce venture to introduce autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service. The locally sourced food self-driving car program begins in San Jose.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 gmc sierra
Product Review

With a carbon bed and transforming tailgate, the new GMC Sierra is one of a kind

Our 2019 GMC Sierra first drive review focuses on the factors that make the new Sierra different from every other truck on the road. GMC has several exclusive new features, like a multi-function tailgate and a carbon fiber bed option.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
Product Review

Kia’s Niro PHEV is a plug-in hybrid for stealth environmentalists

The 2018 Kia Niro PHEV joins the existing Niro hybrid in Kia’s lineup. It attempts to split the difference between more focused plug-in hybrid hatchbacks and ever-popular crossovers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Toyota Sienna
Cars

Toyota extends a lifeline to Uber’s troubled self-driving car program

Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber, and partner with the ridesharing company on a new fleet of prototype self-driving cars. The Sienna minivans will use both Toyota and Uber tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Cars

Piaggio’s timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has released an electric version of its timeless Vespa scooter. The Vespa Elettrica offers about 60 miles of electric range and more connectivity features than any Vespa before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change spark plugs
Cars

Learn how to change spark plugs and save money on your next tune-up

Learning how to change your spark plugs might seem intimidating, but it's not as difficult as you might think. Here, we outline the entire process, whether you're having trouble locating the plugs or removing them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 honda pilot
Product Review

With Honda's new Pilot, family adventures don't have to stay on pavement

The Honda Pilot gets a refresh for the 2019 model year that includes minor styling tweaks, an improved gearbox, a more intuitive infotainment system, more standard features, and a tougher image.
Posted By Miles Branman