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Jaguar’s outrageous concept wasn’t a bluff. The Type 01 is very real

Jaguar got its wildest concept car all the way to production

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Jaguar Type-01 Featured
Jaguar

Jaguar has officially revealed the Type-01, its first production model based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture, and it carries over a lot of the visuals first shown by the controversial Type 00 concept in 2024. Jaguar is sticking with the low roofline, extremely long bonnet, extended rear proportions, and enormous 23-inch wheels.

This electric grand tourer definitely doesn’t take a more conventional route. Jaguar calls the Type 01 the first production car built around its “exuberant modernist” philosophy. Whatever you think of the terminology, the company meant it when it said the Type 00 was a preview rather than a design exercise.

Jaguar Type-01 Side
Jaguar

Big power underneath the new shape

The production car runs on a tri-motor electric setup producing up to 1,030PS and 1,365Nm of torque, with 0-62 mph taking 3.2 seconds. Jaguar claims 62-112 mph takes another four seconds. A 118kWh usable battery and 850-volt electrical architecture deliver an estimated 400 miles of EPA range, rising to as much as 450 miles under WLTP testing. Hook it up to a 350kW charger and Jaguar says the Type 01 can add up to 200 miles in 13 minutes.

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The design work also serves an aerodynamic purpose. Active vanes, a three-stage deployable spoiler, and extensive airflow management give the Type 01 a drag coefficient of 0.23, making it the most aerodynamic Jaguar the company has produced.

Jaguar Type-01 Interior
Jaguar

The cabin also gets the new design treatment

Inside, Jaguar has divided the cabin into four individual seating spaces with a central spine running front to back. A 24-inch OLED driver display sits ahead of the driver, accompanied by a smaller seven-inch touchscreen for commonly used controls. The company has added a full-width Panoramic Soundbar and Sensory Audio seats.

Orders are expected to open in early 2027 with prices starting at £130,000, while first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of the year. Production begins in 2027 at JLR’s Solihull facility in the UK. So it is definitely one of the new EVs to look forward to.

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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