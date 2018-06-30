Values rise for Japanese performance cars linked with ‘Fast and Furious’

Share

A new market in Japanese performance cars from the 1990s may appeal to car collectors who have money to invest but turn away when they see the astronomical prices paid at big name auctions. Thanks to the mega-successful “Fast and Furious” film franchise, prices are appreciating for the car models associated with the movie series, according to ClassicCars.com.

While values are climbing, F&F tuner fan favorites sell in the five-figure range, sometimes low five figures. Contrast spending $20,000 for a collector car to the prices fetched by more traditional 4-wheeled investments.

According to Car and Driver, the least expensive of the twenty priciest collectible cars sold at auction so far this year was a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf that went under the gavel for $1,325,000. The highest priced? Another Ferrari, a 1965 275GTB Speciale that sold for $8,085,000. The top twenty weren’t all Ferraris, but with headlines citing multi-million dollar prices, many would-be investors are discouraged.

Japanese tuner cars may not sell for millions anytime soon, but they will likely continue to appreciate, according to Leslie Kendall, chief historian at the Peterson Automotive Museum.

“Like with the most memorable vehicles featured in movies from the hot rod and muscle car eras, it would not be difficult to imagine that the cars, trucks, and bikes most closely associated with “The Fast and the Furious” movies will loom increasingly important to automobile collectors, movie memorabilia aficionados, and anyone else with a fascination for the drama, creativity and social significance emblematic of the best tuner cars,” Kendall said.

The 1993 Mazda RX-7 is a good example of a model that has been picking up value, states ClassicCars.com editor and analyst Andy Reid. A car used in the films sold for $40,250 in 2005, but as prices have risen a 1993 RX-7 with no connection to the F&F franchise could bring more than $50,000. “A 1993 Mazda RX-7 is a serious up-and-coming collectible,” said Reid.

Mark IV Toyota Supras have increased the most of the “Fast and Furious” cars, according to Reid. Completely stock, low mileage examples fetch the highest prices because poor modifications are common and collectors prefer original vehicles. Don’t be surprised to find clean Mark IV Supras with asking prices close to $100K.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Acura Integra GS-R Nissan 240 SX

Reid also cited two car models used in ‘Fast and Furious’ that sell for much less today than Supras and RX-7s. You might be able to find a 1994 Acura Integra or Integra GS-R for about $15,000, he said. A 1997 Nissan 240SX, if you can find one that hasn’t been modified for drifting, probably wouldn’t cost more than a few thousand dollars.