Digital Trends
Cars

Hellcat-powered, 1,000-hp Jeep Gladiator is excess fit for a Roman emperor

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 3
Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator
Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator
Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator and the Hellcat V8 engine are two products from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) guaranteed to generate buzz, so what happens when you put them together? Texas tuner Hennessey Performance stuffed a Hellcat engine into a Gladiator to create the Maximus 1000 — so named because it has 1,000 horsepower. Are you not entertained?

The Hellcat engine doesn’t make anywhere near 1,000 hp in stock form, so Hennessey treated the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 to some upgrades. The engine control unit, wiring harnesses, radiator, and fuel system were all customized, and Hennessey fitted a bespoke stainless steel exhaust system. In addition to its four-figure horsepower number, the Maximus’ V8 makes 933 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Hennessey made some changes to the rest of the truck as well. It installed a 6.0-inch suspension lift kit and 20-inch BFGoodrich KD Off-Road tires. New front and rear bumpers and a smattering of LED lighting give the truck a more aggressive look. The interior gets custom leather upholstery.

Jeep actually looked at installing a Hellcat engine in the Gladiator, but encountered a problem. While the engine did fit, it didn’t leave enough clearance for crush zones, making it harder for the vehicle to absorb energy in a crash, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis has said. He previously claimed a Hellcat-powered Gladiator would not pass federal crash tests, which is why Jeep hasn’t offered the combination from the factory. Rumor has it that Jeep will launch a sportier version of the Gladiator, but likely with a smaller engine.

Because it is modifying existing vehicles, not building them from scratch, Hennessey doesn’t have to worry about crash-test certification for its Hellcat-powered Gladiator. The company is known for crazy projects like the 1,000-hp Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro, six-wheeled pickup trucks, and the Venom F5, a supercar that Hennessey claims will top 300 mph.

Hennessey only plans to build 24 Maximus 1000 Gladiators. Putting one in your garage will cost $200,000, although Hennessey said that includes the price of a stock Jeep Gladiator base vehicle. Production starts in July, and each vehicle is expected to take about four months to build, according to Hennessey.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Watch as an electric Mini Cooper tows one of Lufthansa's Boeing cargo planes
waymo returns its huge autonomous trucks to the roads of arizona truck
Cars

Waymo’s huge autonomous trucks return to the roads of Arizona

Waymo is ramping up testing of its autonomous trucks with the relaunch this week of tests on freeways near Phoenix, Arizona. The company last tested there in 2017 before starting similar trials in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber multiple stops feature
Mobile

Get your walking shoes on. Uber kicks low-rated riders to the curb

Uber is changing the rules. Falling in line with drivers, poorly rated passengers now face the risk of being booted off the service, too. The company says it's going to send out messages to riders to remind them how to play nice.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 2
Cars

For 2020, the Lexus RX finally gets the tech that owners are clamoring for

Lexus is making significant tech updates to the RX crossover for the 2020 model year. The model finally receives a touchscreen-based infotainment system, and it's finally compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2021 chevrolet trailblazer joins the small crossover segment rs
Cars

The Chevrolet Trailblazer will return in 2020 after shrinking in the dryer

Chevrolet is filling the razor-thin space that separates the Trax from the Equinox with a new crossover that resurrects the Trailblazer nameplate. The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer wears a sporty design inspired by the Camaro.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber is offering 1000 rides aboard a scuber submarine to the great barrier reef 1 jpg
Cars

Uber is offering $1,000 rides aboard a Scuber submarine to the Great Barrier Reef

Publicity stunt or not, the Scuber initiative will also donate the full value of every underwater tour to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef. The best part? You and a friend could even catch a ride and a trip to Australia for free.
Posted By The Manual Staff
2020 mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette
Cars

Tuners may have a big problem with Chevy’s mid-engine Corvette, report says

The upcoming mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will feature a "unique encrypted ECU," according to a new report. That ECU will include protections against tampering that may make it impossible to tune, the report claims.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
google sues uber over self driving car secrets
Cars

Uber’s earnings report could give a clearer picture on self-driving cars

Uber will resume testing self-driving cars on the streets of Pittsburgh after a nine-month hiatus that followed a deadly accident in Arizona. The program will resume on a significantly reduced scale.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volkswagen Golf GTI Aurora concept
Cars

This tuned Volkswagen Golf GTI sports a hologram-controlled audio system

Volkswagen apprentices crammed a hologram projector into the trunk of a Golf GTI hot hatchback. VW said the hologram was built using currently available tech, but that it isn't ready for use in production cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer
Cars

The Crosstrek Desert Racer off-road buggy is like no Subaru you’ve ever seen

The Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer is a Class 5 Unlimited buggy built for off-road racing. It's an attempt by Subaru to expand beyond its traditional focus on rallying and rallycross.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Jaguar Land Rover "sensory steering wheel"
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover tests sensory steering wheel to combat distracted driving

Jaguar Land Rover has developed a "sensory steering wheel" that uses temperature changes to give turn-by-turn directions. The automaker claims this tech could help cut down on distracted driving.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber lost 1 billion first earnings report
Cars

Uber lost $1 billion in just three months — and Wall Street is thrilled

Uber has released its first earnings report as a public company. It details how the company lost $1 billion in just three months, its plans for Uber Eats and the autonomous division, and ridership numbers.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2020 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V
Cars

Cadillac’s 2020 CT5-V and CT4-V performance sedans are tamer than expected

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V sedans are the latest additions to the General Motors luxury brand's V-Series performance lineup. But will they be worthy of the Cadillac V-Series badge?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
google maps expands speed limit and camera feature globally
Cars

Google Maps’ Waze-like speed-camera feature rolls into 40 more countries

After a limited launch earlier this year, Google Maps has expanded a feature that shows drivers the location of speed cameras, as well as information on speed limits. Motorists in more than 40 countries can now access the data.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 mini cooper se electric city car specs range and price bmw plane
Cars

Watch as an electric Mini Cooper tows one of Lufthansa’s Boeing cargo planes

Mini is in the final stages of developing an electric version of the Cooper. The 2020 Cooper SE will receive powertrain components from the BMW i3, including a 181-horsepower electric motor and battery technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon