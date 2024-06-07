Jeep Wagoneer S: release date, range, performance, and more

There’s a new electric SUV in town. Only a year ago, we were starved for electric EVs, with the Rivian R1S as the only true SUV-sized EV. Since then, the Kia EV9 has come out, and now, there’s another model — the Jeep Wagoneer S. The vehicle was first announced in 2022, but now we know a whole lot more about it — including that it’ll be available later this year.

The Jeep Wagoneer S isn’t out to set new records for affordable electric SUVs, but it certainly could help push the high end forward, by attempting to compete with the likes of the Rivian R1S. Curious about whether or not the Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep’s first EV, is the electric SUV for you? Here’s everything we know about the vehicle so far.

Design

The Jeep Wagoneer S doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to design, but it certainly looks sleek. The Wagoneer S is a little more refined looking than the standard Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer that the company currently sells, and it reminds me a lot of modern Range Rovers.

The vehicle has long, slim light bars along both the front and the rear, a two-tone color-scheme, and a large spoiler on the back. It’s perhaps a little controversial, but without having seen it in person, I really like the look of it.

The Jeep Wagoneer S measures in at 192.4 inches long, 74.8 inches wide, and 64.8 inches tall. It has a 113-inch wheelbase. It’s smaller than an electric SUV like the R1S, which comes in at 201 inches long, 82 inches wide, and 77 inches high.

So far, Jeep has only announced one trim of the Wagoneer S, dubbed the Launch Edition. We’ll have to wait and see if other trims get launched with tweaked designs.

Interior and tech

The interior of the Wagoneer S is premium-looking too. The photos that Jeep has shared show a few different colors for the inside of the car, including one with bright red seat coverings.

Perhaps the standout interior feature is the massive 45-inch digital display that stretches along the dashboard. This display is split into segments, with the main segment serving as the primary infotainment screen, and the right-hand segment as a display just for the front passenger. It sits atop another display that’s used for controlling climate and other functions. The vehicle will support CarPlay and Android Auto, which will run atop Stellantis’ own Uconnect operating system. We’ll have to wait and see just how well the software runs on all these screens in the real world.

The Jeep Wagoneer S only has two rows of seating, however, given the size of the car, it should feel very spacious for the passengers that do fit in it. We’ll have to wait and see until we can drive it in person.

Performance

The Jeep Wagoneeer S will be no slouch on the roads either. The car will offer two electric motors, with one powering the front wheels and the other moving the rear wheels. Together, these motors will deliver a huge 600 horsepower, and Jeep says that the vehicle will get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in an incredibly quick 3.4 seconds.

This likely won’t end up being the lowest-power trim of the Wagoneer S, even if it is the only trim available at launch. We’re expecting lower-power, lower-cost versions to be available later, though that has yet to be confirmed by Jeep.

Range and charging

Jeep has said that the Wagoneer S will offer “over 300 miles” of range, though it’s important to note that there currently isn’t an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate. We’re hoping that the car does end up with more than 300 miles of range – especially for a vehicle in this price range.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will be built on a 400-volt architecture, which means that it won’t allow for the superfast charging speeds on offer by vehicles like the Kia EV9. However, Jeep has said that it’ll get from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes, which is quite fast. We don’t yet know the exact maximum charging speed of the vehicle, though.

Price and availability

The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition can be reserved now, but deliveries for the vehicle won’t actually start until later in the year. We don’t yet know an exact date, though. Pricing for the Launch Edition trim starts at $71,995 – and we’re hoping for lower-cost trims at a later date.

Our Jeep Wagoneer S wish list

We’re hoping that the Wagoneer S does indeed get a 300-lpus-mile range estimate by the EPA – and that lower-cost trims are announced that keep a similar range while perhaps sacrificing on some premium design features and performance to lower the cost. We’re also hoping to get a version of the vehicle that’s built for off-roading. And we’d like to see software that’s responsive and well-designed – though perhaps that one is likely to remain just a wish.

