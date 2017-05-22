Ford’s mobility boss takes over as CEO to usher in a new era of tech

Why it matters to you The unexpected executive shake-up underlines how important technology has become in the automotive industry.

Ford CEO and president Mark Fields has unexpectedly retired. Sources close to the company report he was ousted from the Blue Oval because its board of directors was frustrated by shrinking profit margins, and a stock price that has collapsed by 37 percent since Fields replaced Alan Mulally in 2014.

Ford appointed 62-year old Jim Hackett to replace Fields. The move is significant because Hackett was previously in charge of Ford Smart Mobility, a subsidiary established a little over a year ago to develop and invest in mobility services.

Bill Ford — the company’s executive chairman — and members of the board are eager to steer Ford into a new era of technology. The Detroit-based company has already invested billions of dollars into electric powertrains, autonomous technology, and ride-sharing services to keep up with rivals like General Motors, Uber, and Tesla. Under Hackett’s leadership, the Blue Oval will accelerate its on-going shift from a traditional car company to a full-fledged mobility provider.

Hackett faces a task of Herculean proportions. His first priority is to make Ford faster, leaner, and more profitable. He needs to further improve the quality of the company’s products, ensure new model reach the market in a timely manner, and decisively address under-performing parts of the business, according to a statement published by the company.

He is also expected to modernize Ford by accelerating the adoption of new technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, 3D-printing, and advanced robotics. Finally, he needs to make sure the company is ready to tackle future challenges, including the rise of self-driving cars, shifting consumer tastes, and ever-tighter emissions regulations that will soon come into effect in key markets like China and the United States.

Ford promoted three executives to help Hackett get the job done. Jim Farley is in charge of global markets, and responsible for putting the company’s under-performing Lincoln division back on track. Joe Hinrichs is running global operations, while Marcy Klevorn is replacing Hackett at the head of Ford Smart Mobility.