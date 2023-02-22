 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off a 25ft electric car charger

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for one of the best ways to charge your electric vehicle, Best Buy has a great deal for you today. Right now, you can buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger for $549, saving you $120 off the regular price of $669. Convenient for anyone who wants to be able to charge from home more efficiently, this level 2 electric vehicle charger is sure to be a hit with you. You’ll need to be fast though as, predictably, this deal of the day ends today. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger

If you’ve been reading up on how to charge your electric car at home, you’ll notice Juicebox gets a mention. Its Level 2 chargers are more powerful than Level 1 so you can refill your battery quicker. With the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger, you can expect up to six times faster charging than with the charger that came with your car. Universal compatibility means it works with all TVs on the market today and in the future, including Teslas thanks to a commonly used adapter.

Better still, the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger has a bunch of great features for always being in control. It has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily monitor and schedule charging via the JuiceNet app and web portal. Dynamic LED lights display the connectivity levels along with charging behavior. Through the system, you can schedule your charging times for when rates are lower so you save money on your charging. At all times, you’ll receive notifications when your car is fully charged or you can get JuiceNet to remind you to plug in when you’re forgetful due to an extra busy day. It’s even possible to use voice controls to monitor, manage and control the charger, thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Home support.

Related

The system is easy to use and install with a quick-release mounting bracket and built-in cable management. With plug-in installation when a 240V outlet is present, you’ll only need to use a professional electrician if you do not already have a NEMA 14-50 outlet at the site. If you opt to participate in the JuicePoints program, you can even get paid for charging your electric car. Team it up with the best EV charging apps and you’ll always be ready to go in your beloved electric vehicle.

Normally priced at $669, the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger is down to $549 for Best Buy’s deal of the day. The $120 saving won’t last for long with the deal ending when the day does. If it’s what you need in your life, hit the buy button now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Robotaxis have a passenger problem that no one thought of
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
January 29, 2023
gm cruise to test fully driverless cars in san francisco

An issue with self-driving cars that apparently no one previously considered has come to light: dozing passengers.

Officials in San Francisco, where Alphabet’s Waymo company and GM-backed Cruise are currently operating robotaxi services as part of ongoing trials, highlighted the problem in a recent letter to the regulator, Wired reported.

Read more
Audi ActiveSphere concept is part luxury sedan, part pickup truck
Ronan Glon
By Ronan Glon
January 31, 2023
Audi ActiveSphere concept car in a mountainous setting with a bike on the rear rack.

Audi unveiled the fourth and final member of its Sphere-branded series of concept cars, and the design study is unlike anything we've seen before. Called ActiveSphere, it's an electric luxury sedan with a generous amount of ground clearance that can turn into a pickup truck.

Created at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu, California, the ActiveSphere stretches approximately 196 inches long, 81 inches wide, and 63 inches tall, figures that make it about as long as the current-generation A6, 7 inches wider, and 6 inches taller. It wears a rounded exterior design characterized by thin headlights, a transparent piece of trim where you'd expect to find a grille, and a fastback-like silhouette.

Read more
‘The cars are the stars.’ How automakers are electrifying the racetrack
Stephen Edelstein
By Stephen Edelstein
February 2, 2023
The number 60 Acura ARX-06 GTP race car at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Racing is the soul of the auto industry. It’s the purest expression of the engineering that makes cars possible, and the thing they were engineered to do in the first place — be driven. While it can be full of arcane rules that make government regulations and customer clinics seem like child’s play, racing is where cars are built to be cars, and where drivers are just drivers. And like the rest of the industry, the racing world is now grappling with the need for electrification.

Many automakers have built their reputations on the track, and some are hoping to sprinkle a bit of that motorsports magic dust on their plans to curb internal-combustion engines. Acura, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche just debuted hybrid race cars in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a 24-hour race held at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway that’s one of the biggest events on the racing calendar.

Read more