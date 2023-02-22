If you’re looking for one of the best ways to charge your electric vehicle, Best Buy has a great deal for you today. Right now, you can buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger for $549, saving you $120 off the regular price of $669. Convenient for anyone who wants to be able to charge from home more efficiently, this level 2 electric vehicle charger is sure to be a hit with you. You’ll need to be fast though as, predictably, this deal of the day ends today. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger

If you’ve been reading up on how to charge your electric car at home, you’ll notice Juicebox gets a mention. Its Level 2 chargers are more powerful than Level 1 so you can refill your battery quicker. With the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger, you can expect up to six times faster charging than with the charger that came with your car. Universal compatibility means it works with all TVs on the market today and in the future, including Teslas thanks to a commonly used adapter.

Better still, the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger has a bunch of great features for always being in control. It has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily monitor and schedule charging via the JuiceNet app and web portal. Dynamic LED lights display the connectivity levels along with charging behavior. Through the system, you can schedule your charging times for when rates are lower so you save money on your charging. At all times, you’ll receive notifications when your car is fully charged or you can get JuiceNet to remind you to plug in when you’re forgetful due to an extra busy day. It’s even possible to use voice controls to monitor, manage and control the charger, thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Home support.

The system is easy to use and install with a quick-release mounting bracket and built-in cable management. With plug-in installation when a 240V outlet is present, you’ll only need to use a professional electrician if you do not already have a NEMA 14-50 outlet at the site. If you opt to participate in the JuicePoints program, you can even get paid for charging your electric car. Team it up with the best EV charging apps and you’ll always be ready to go in your beloved electric vehicle.

Normally priced at $669, the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger is down to $549 for Best Buy’s deal of the day. The $120 saving won’t last for long with the deal ending when the day does. If it’s what you need in your life, hit the buy button now.

