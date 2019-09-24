Chula Vista, California-based Juiced Bikes announced the Scorpion, a retro moped-style e-bike with a 28 mph top speed and a riding range of 45 to 75 miles. Equipped with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant 20 x 4-inch fat street tires, the Scorpion is available for pre-order beginning today.

Juiced Bikes founder and CEO Tora Harris differentiates his e-bikes with 52-volt batteries for greater performance potential than more common 36-volt and 48-volt battery-based e-bikes. Harris told Digital Trends he started Juiced Bikes during the 2008 fuel crisis with a vision of e-bikes as a transportation alternative that could replace cars for many purposes. All Juiced e-bikes emphasize performance, hence the company name.

The Scorpion is a Class 3 e-bike with both electric power pedal assistance and throttle-only operation. Using the motorcycle-style twist-grip throttle control alone the Scorpion is limited to 20 mph. With pedaling and pedal assistance, with or without the throttle, the e-bike will scoot right along at 28 mph. An LG 13-Ah 52-volt battery fuels the e-bike’s Bafang geared hub 750-watt electric motor. The motor has 1,300 watts of peak power.

“In the e-bike market, we’re all very focused on pushing the performance envelope. With the Scorpion, however, we wanted to emphasize the importance of the design, while still ensuring the bike was packed with advanced performance features our customers love,” Harris said. “Gone are the days of underpowered pedaling. With the Scorpion, we are delivering superhuman power and speed combined with incredible versatility at an extremely affordable price. It’s really the perfect mobility solution for a broad range of riders.”

Previous Next 1 of 5

In addition to an adjustable front fork coil suspension and spring-loaded swingarm rear suspension, the Scorpion has 180 mm hydraulic disc brakes front and rear and an over-sized LED motorcycle headlamp. Air-filled fat tires add to the rider comfort, as does a wider than usual moped-style seat. The Scorpion’s step-through frame makes it easy for riders to get on and off. A rear rack is standard, and an optional passenger kit will also be available.

Previous Next 1 of 7

Riders who want even more power than the standard Scorpion will be able to choose the HyperScorpion variant. The HyperScorpion boasts a 19.2-Ah battery, 1,000-watt Bafang motor (1,7000-watt peak), and a higher-capacity controller. The HyperScorpion will be capable of 30+ mph performance on private roads and will include additional upgrades including dual pedal assistance technology, rear-view mirrors, and integrated rear brake light.

The Scorpion and HyperScorpion will both be available in Gloss Black and Metallic Blue. The HyperScorpion will also be offered with a Brushed Aluminum finish.

Juiced Bikes has historically introduced new e-bikes at significant discounts via crowdfunding, a practice it is continuing with the Scorpion and HyperScorpion. Beginning September 24, an unspecified but limited number of Scorpions and HyperScropions are available for preorder for $1,299 and $1,999, respectively. During a subsequent Indiegogo campaign, the Scorpion will be offered for $1,499 and the HyperScorpion for $2,199. When the crowdfunding campaign ends, both bikes will be available on the Juiced Bikes website for $2,199 for the Scorpion and $3,499 for the HyperScorpion. Juiced Bikes will ship pre-ordered e-bikes to customers in March 2020.

We always advise caution when ordering from crowdfunding campaigns, but note that Juiced Bikes used this method of new product introduction successfully multiple times in the past.

Editors' Recommendations