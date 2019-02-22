Share

Kia is looking to make a big splash at the upcoming 2019 Geneva Auto Show by unveiling a head-turning electric concept car. It’s not ready to show us the model yet, but it released a blacked-out preview image to give us an early look at it.

“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer — and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric,” said Gregory Guillaume, the vice president of design for Kia Europe, in a statement.

The South Korean firm called its concept a visual embodiment of its desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification. The yet-unnamed model was born in its Frankfurt, Germany, design center. The teaser image hides the car’s overall design, which is precisely what it’s supposed to do, but we can tell right off the bat that its light signature gives it an almost bionic stare that sets it apart from other members of the Kia family.

The concept’s front end wears a muscular design characterized by flared wheel arches and a sculpted hood. We don’t know much about the rest of it; it could be a sedan, a coupe, or something else entirely. Rear-facing cameras replace the door mirrors, a forward-looking feature that suggests the car is just as futuristic on the inside as it is on the outside. And it appears to inaugurate a more stylized version of the Kia logo.

It’s too early to tell what the future holds for Kia’s next concept car. The company promised to launch more electric cars in the coming years, so it could accurately preview an upcoming addition to its battery-powered portfolio, which includes the third-generation Soul and the Niro crossover as of 2019. However, we’re not ruling out the possibility that it’s a design-led model built only to show the direction stylists will take the brand in. If that’s the case, it will most likely never see the inside of a showroom.

We’ll learn more about Kia’s next concept car when it’s unveiled on March 5 in Geneva.