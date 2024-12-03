Kia’s futuristic, affordable EV4 sedan will launch in 2025

Kia certainly sparked interest when it unveiled the concept model of the EV4 in 2023. The sedan’s futuristic design and electric range capacity, combined with the promise of affordability, showed that Kia was ready to make bold moves to diversify its EV lineup.

But two big questions came up: When would the EV4 actually launch, and would the smaller sedan/hatchback ever launch stateside, given American’s preference for larger vehicles.

The South Korean automaker was surely reminded of this preference as it posted its “best ever” November sales in America, led by the success of Kia’s larger electric SUVs and crossovers: The EV6 crossover SUV was among the top sellers, with sales rising 46% from a year earlier.

But just after releasing its sales numbers, Kia didn’t skip a beat in confirming the launch of the EV4 for next year. The company plans to “strengthen our electric vehicle lineup with the EV4 and EV5″ in 2025, a Kia official said.

While that’s still not a full confirmation of a U.S. launch for the EV4, a few clues still tilt the odds in that direction. Kia again teased the EV4 at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month. And the vehicle was also spotted in the U.S. during recent tests.

While the Kia EV4 is smaller than the bestselling EV6 crossover, and much smaller than the EV9 SUV, Kia may be betting on its futuristic design and “imposing stance” to sway U.S. drivers.

On the one hand, the EV4’s exterior is reminiscent of sports and racing cars, specifically its low nose and long-tail silhouette. On the other hand, the EV’s headlamps are located vertically at the extreme outer edges of the hood and front bumper.

As for the its minimalistic interior, it’s also made to provide a sense of space, while keeping up with a futuristic theme. The oval-shaped steering wheel, along with the large screen for infotainment and instrument monitoring, could make one feel they’re at the helm of a spaceship.

We’ll still have to wait for some key details, including a full confirmation that the EV4 will come to U.S. shores. As for pricing, Digital Trends expects the EV4 will likely cost between $30,000 and $40,000.