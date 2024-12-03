 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Kia’s futuristic, affordable EV4 sedan will launch in 2025

By
kias futuristic affordable ev4 sedan will launch in 2025 651646 v2 1
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Kia certainly sparked interest when it unveiled the concept model of the EV4 in 2023. The sedan’s futuristic design and electric range capacity, combined with the promise of affordability, showed that Kia was ready to make bold moves to diversify its EV lineup.

But two big questions came up: When would the EV4 actually launch, and would the smaller sedan/hatchback ever launch stateside, given American’s preference for larger vehicles.

Recommended Videos

The South Korean automaker was surely reminded of this preference as it posted its “best ever” November sales in America, led by the success of Kia’s larger electric SUVs and crossovers: The EV6 crossover SUV was among the top sellers, with sales rising 46% from a year earlier.

Related

But just after releasing its sales numbers, Kia didn’t skip a beat in confirming the launch of the EV4 for next year. The company plans to “strengthen our electric vehicle lineup with the EV4 and EV5″ in 2025, a Kia official said.

While that’s still not a full confirmation of a U.S. launch for the EV4, a few clues still tilt the odds in that direction. Kia again teased the EV4 at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month. And the vehicle was also spotted in the U.S. during recent tests.

While the Kia EV4 is smaller than the bestselling EV6 crossover, and much smaller than the EV9 SUV, Kia may be betting on its futuristic design and “imposing stance” to sway U.S. drivers.

On the one hand, the EV4’s exterior is reminiscent of sports and racing cars, specifically its low nose and long-tail silhouette. On the other hand, the EV’s headlamps are located vertically at the extreme outer edges of the hood and front bumper.

As for the its minimalistic interior, it’s also made to provide a sense of space, while keeping up with a futuristic theme. The oval-shaped steering wheel, along with the large screen for infotainment and instrument monitoring, could make one feel they’re at the helm of a spaceship.

We’ll still have to wait for some key details, including a full confirmation that the EV4 will come to U.S. shores. As for pricing, Digital Trends expects the EV4 will likely cost between $30,000 and $40,000.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
I review EVs for a living. Here’s the one I’m waiting to buy
Kia EV 9

Electric SUVs don't come cheap. Sure, there are some decent options out there, but for anyone who wants something larger than a midsize crossover like the Tesla Model Y or Kia EV6, you're looking at spending some serious change. But there's one EV that will be here soon, and it could finally breathe life into the accessible electric SUV space -- the Kia EV9.

After a flashy concept, over a year of rumors, and finally, more public details, the Kia EV9 is finally on the way. And while it won't be the best EV of the year, it's certainly the one I'm most excited about. In fact, once it's released, it could be the car that I eventually buy, after holding out on an EV to date.
A true SUV
As mentioned, there are plenty of excellent electric SUVs out there -- if you're flexible with your definition. Many vehicles are often called SUVs, but are actually closer in size to crossovers. The best of these include the Tesla Model Y, the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. At the upper end, you'll also find cars like the Tesla Model X and Mercedes EQS SUV.

Read more
Kia EV6 GT first-drive review: putting a little more fun into EVs
Front three-quarters view of a 2023 Kia EV6 GT in a desert setting.

Kia is turning things up a notch. The EV6 is consistently lauded as one of the best EVs out there right now in its price range, sitting alongside its sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and cars like the Tesla Model 3. As an electric car, even the base model EV6 has some serious kick to it -- but last year, the Kia EV6 GT-Line brought things to the next level. Now, Kia is making the car even more impressive, once again, with the Kia EV6 GT.

The EV6 GT is designed to sit at the top of the EV6 lineup, with the best performance and the most impressive features. And it makes sense why Kia would be in this position. Plenty of carmakers are still unveiling their first-generation electric cars, but Kia has been working at them for years, through cars like the Soul and the Niro EV. That's not to mention the first few generations of EV6.

Read more
2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations
Kia EV6 next to vineyard

“Whoa.” That’s the actual word that escaped my lips when I first engaged Sport mode on the EV6. It could be used to describe most of my experience with the vehicle during a first drive event, though.

Kia’s move from entry-level car maker to mid-market darling with the help of the Telluride SUV continues with its latest offering. The EV6 showcases the evolution of not only the brand, but its EV offerings. The EV6 is a larger-than-you-expect vehicle that Kia calls a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) with the space of an SUV and the driving stance of a sedan. Everything about it is more than you anticipate.

Read more