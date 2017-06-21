A rare Koenigsegg supercar going up in flames makes for one expensive barbecue

Why it matters to you Stuck in traffic? Late for work? At least your $1.7 million Swedish supercar didn't catch fire after a battery explosion.

Swedish boutique supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg built only 18 examples of the Agera R between 2011 and 2014. Unfortunately, one of them just caught fire in China, and several smartphone-wielding bystanders were on hand to film the incident.

Like every car Koenigsegg builds, the Agera R is highly traceable — the model that turned into a barbecue in what looks like a fairly remote part of China is chassis number 85. Posting on its official Facebook page, the Koenigsegg Registry explains the Agera R’s battery exploded. Several factors contributed to the spontaneous combustion. The car sat for a prolonged period of time, its engine was revved excessively, and the battery ended up getting way too hot. Flames shooting out from under the car are briefly visible at one point in the video.

The Agera R doesn’t use a garden-variety battery that you can pick up from the nearest auto parts store. Priced at $1.7 million before options are factored in, this high-performance coupe came standard with a LiFePo4 battery. That’s curious because, according to Auto Evolution, it’s one of the safer battery types on the market.

As far as we know, this is the only Agera R whose battery has exploded. The brand’s hybrid models — which are even more expensive — haven’t experienced any inferno-related issues, either.

Fortunately for the owner, and for collectors who seek out ultra-rare machines like the 1,140-horsepower Agera R, it looks like the car isn’t a total loss. Bystanders quickly realized what was going on, and they put out the flames with a fire extinguisher before they reduced the Swedish coupe to a pile of ashes.

There’s a good chance the car will be rebuilt, which likely wouldn’t happen had it been a less unique model. Repairing fire damage is never cheap or easy, and the process could take months. Hopefully, the owner purchased a solid insurance plan before acquiring one of the rarest, most powerful, and most expensive cars on the planet.

There are two sides to every story, especially when it involves a car like the Agera R. Was it properly maintained? Was it modified in any way, or was it fully stock? Digital Trends has reached out to Koenigsegg to get its version of the incident, and we’ll update this article as soon as we hear back.