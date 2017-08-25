The Lamborghini Safari will tame road, track, and trail … if it happens

Why it matters to you This rumor suggests Lamborghini is letting the creativity of its designers run wild, which could lead to more insane one-offs.

Lamborghini is allegedly preparing to launch an off-roader, and we’re not talking about the upcoming Urus SUV. Sources close to the Italian brand have anonymously revealed the Huracán is about to spawn an all-terrain supercar named Lamborghini Safari.

The idea of a super sports car capable of taming road, track, and trail isn’t new. The Italdesign Parcour concept (pictured above) unveiled at the 2013 edition of the Geneva Auto Show featured a Lamborghini-esque wedge-shaped silhouette, a Lamborghini-sourced 5.2-liter V10 engine with a sonorous exhaust, and enough ground clearance to have a blast and a half in the desert. It’s this very idea that designers are trying to bring to the public, according to Automobile Magazine.

The Huracán‘s fantastic 10-cylinder engine and its all-wheel drive system will carry over to the Safari, and the model will gain four-wheel steering to make it even more nimble to drive. Automobile adds the visual updates will include bigger wheel arches to make room for off-road tires and protective plastic cladding. If you’re going off-roading in a car that costs nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the last thing you want to do is scratch it. Finally, a height-adjustable suspension will help the model — which will be offered as a coupe and as a roadster — make the transition from track to trail.

The same sources revealed the Safari is just the tip of the iceberg for the Huracán lineup. Determined to take down rival Ferrari, Lamborghini will expand the family with Speedster and Barchetta models, a Superveloce version in the vein of the balls-to-the-wall Aventador SV, and even a GT3 Stradale variant. The latter will essentially be a street-legal race car built using parts sourced directly from Lamborghini’s successful racing program.

The new variants will be accompanied by a shift in how the company does business. Right now, it’s owned and controlled by Volkswagen’s Audi division. Automotive Magazine reports executives are debating shifting control over to Porsche in the not-too-distant future.

Lamborghini hasn’t commented on the rumor, and it definitely hasn’t announced plans to build a high-riding model, so we’re taking the report with a grain of salt. The Frankfurt Auto Show is right around the corner, so we imagine we’ll hear more about what the future has in store for the company on the sidelines of the event.