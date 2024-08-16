The unveiling of a new Lamborghini is always an event, partly because genuinely new Lambos (derivative special editions) appear at the same frequency as comets and partly because the Italian automaker has cultivated an image of lunacy that makes neighbors Ferrari and Maserati look stuffy by comparison. But that doesn’t mean Lamborghini can phone things in.

It took the automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese a long time to perfect the formula for an entry-level model. Cars like the Ferrari 328 and F355 are icons, but you can’t say the same about the Lamborghini Silhouette and Jalpa. At the turn of the century, Lamborghini finally settled on a mid-engine V10 format that served it well with the Gallardo and Huracán. But now it has to change things up.

Industry trends and emissions standards meant the successor to the Huracán had to be a hybrid — specifically a plug-in hybrid in the vein of Lamborghini’s new flagship, the Revuelto. Debuting at the Californian festival of automotive excellence (or excess) that is Monterey Car Week, the Lamborghini Temerario completes the hybridization of Lambo’s lineup begun by the Revuelto and Urus SE SUV. And it’s not phoned in.

All about the engine

Named after a Spanish fighting bull in proper Lamborghini tradition, the Temerario uses a plug-in hybrid system similar to the Revuelto, with three electric motors, a 3.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission connected to an internal-combustion engine that’s really the star of the show. But instead of the Revuelto’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, or its predecessor’s 5.2-liter V10, the Temerario is primarily propelled by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

There are plenty of twin-turbo V8s around (including one that powers the Urus), but this one is special. Designed from scratch for the Temerario, it has exotic features like a flat-plane crankshaft and lightweight titanium connecting rods that allow it to rev to 10,000 rpm. That’s an astonishing figure for a naturally aspirated engine, but downright unfathomable for one that breathes with the assistance of turbochargers. Those turbos sit between the cylinder banks in a “Hot V” configuration for better response, and the engine has a racing-style dry sump oiling system that allows it to be mounted lower in the car.

The V8 produces 788 horsepower on its own, but is assisted by three 147hp electric motors — all of the more compact axial flux configuration. One motor attached directly to the crankshaft (not the transmission, as in the Revuelto) acts as a starter/generator and provides torque fill so the feeling of acceleration is uninterrupted even during gearshifts. The other two power the front axle, giving the Temerario all-wheel drive, providing torque vectoring, and allowing for all-electric operation at lower speeds. Lamborghini hasn’t published electric range or fuel economy figures, but claims the plug-in hybrid powertrain reduces emissions by up to 50% compared to the non-hybrid Huracán.

Total system output is 907 hp, which gets the Temerario from zero to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds (just 0.2 second behind the V12 plug-in hybrid Revuelto) and on to a top speed of at least 212 mph.

Inevitable weight gain

Comprised of pouch cells, the battery pack is mounted in the central tunnel where the transmission would normally be. This helps keep the center of gravity as low as possible, which is important for handling, but meant the gearbox had to be moved to an unusual transverse (sideways) position behind the engine, which in turn sits behind the passenger compartment. This rejiggering was worth the effort, though, because it also allowed for a shorter wheelbase, a bigger rear diffuser, and optimized weight distribution.

The additional components of a plug-in hybrid powertrain can be spread out, unlike a traditional internal-combustion car where weight tends to concentrate wherever the engine is located. The trade-off is increased overall weight. The Temerario’s battery pack, motors, and other associated components contribute to a dry curb weight of 3,725 pounds, compared to 3,040 pounds for the outgoing Huracán Tecnica.

It’s not that Lamborghini didn’t try to keep the pounds off. The Temerario is built around a new aluminum spaceframe chassis that also boasts 20% greater torsional rigidity than the outgoing Huracán chassis. Customers can also spec an “Alleggerita” lightweight package that cuts 55 pounds with carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) exterior components, carbon fiber interior trim and wheels, and a titanium muffler.

Stylish and functional exterior

The Temerario’s predecessor, the Huracán, gradually sprouted more complex aerodynamic elements during its long production run. This time, Lamborghini is building more of them in from the start.

Air intakes and deflectors built into the headlights help direct air flowing around the front bumper (which also has its own inlets for brake cooling) into the radiators. The roof has a subtle channel designed to send air to a fixed rear spoiler, while the compact packaging of the transmission allows for a large rear diffuser.

The spoiler, diffuser, and other underbody elements generate downforce to help push the car down onto the pavement. Lamborghini claims a 103% improvement in rear downforce over the outgoing Huracán Evo model (158% with the Alleggerita package) without resorting to the more exaggerated aero elements of the track-oriented Huracán variants.

Indeed, the Temerario has a clean look that’s also distinct from its big sibling, the Revuelto. Instead of the larger car’s hollowed sockets, the Temerario has more conventional slim headlights, with hexagonal daytime running lights (with empty spaces for airflow) that look a bit like old-school rally driving lights. The hexagon theme is repeated with the taillights and centered exhaust outlet at the back of the car, which ends so abruptly that it seems like a chunk of bodywork is missing.

Many screens with many views

The interior features more room and more screens than the outgoing Huracán. The new chassis allows for 1.3-inch and 1.8-inch increases in headroom and legroom, respectively. Crucially for a supercar that requires a racetrack to get the full experience, Lamborghini claims drivers who are 6 feet tall can comfortably sit in the Temerario wearing a helmet.

The Temerario also adopts a three-screen layout like the Revuelto, with an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.1-inch screen for the passenger. Content can be swiped from screen to screen, and the driver can choose from a full-screen map, vehicle dynamics readouts, or an “essential” view with minimal information for the instrument cluster. The hexagon theme from the exterior shows up again in the form of hexagonal screen tiles. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported as well.

A trifecta of cameras enable a dashcam app with the ability to record up to two minutes of on-road driving, as well as individual laps of a track, with accompanying telemetry readouts that drivers can use to help improve their technique.

Only as much electrification as necessary

While the arrival of the Temerario means that every Lamborghini is now a plug-in hybrid, taking the next logical step to all-electric vehicles will not be a straightforward process. While Lamborghini does plan to introduce its first EV later in the decade, it will hang on to internal combustion for supercars like the Temerario and Revuelto as long as possible, CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Digital Trends.

Winkelmann reiterated the company’s previous position that the first Lamborghini EVs will be four- and five-seat models like the Urus or the Lanzador EV concept shown in 2023. The supercars will maintain their current plug-in hybrid powertrains as long as possible, perhaps by using synthetic fuels currently under development to meet emissions targets, Winkelmann added.

“The first step was the important one, to say that we are going hybrid,” Winkelmann said. “And we are doing it not because we want to be the first one, but because we want to be there when the market is ready and when we can prove that we can be the best.”

Lamborghini certainly wasn’t the first supercar builder to embrace hybrid powertrains, just as it wasn’t the first to create a successful entry-level model. Lamborghini has always been at its best when it has done things its own way, rather than rushing to follow trends. With the Temerario, it’s certainly done that.