Land Rover gives the Range Rover Velar a dose of V8 muscle with special edition

Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar excels at luxury, but it’s not the sportiest vehicle around. Land Rover is trying to change that by stuffing a bigger engine under the Velar’s streamlined hood. The Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is getting a V8 in place of the usual four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options.

Available for one year only, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V8, producing 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. That’s up from the 380 hp and 332 lb-ft of the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that was previously the most powerful Velar engine. Land Rover claims this hot-rodded Velar will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 170 mph.

Land Rover upgraded the suspension and brakes, as well as recalibrated the all-wheel drive system and software settings, to match the higher-performance engine. It also gave the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition a more aggressive look, including a new front bumper, grille, and rear bumper. The redesigned front bumper also includes cooling ducts for the engine and brakes, while a tray under the transmission tunnel helps smooth out airflow underneath the vehicle, according to Land Rover.

The SVAutobiography name was previously used on an ultra-posh version of the Range Rover, so Land Rover tried to make this special-edition Velar more luxurious. The vehicle’s interior is upholstered in double-stitched, perforated Windsor leather, and the front seats feature 20-way adjustability, heating, cooling, and a massage function. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition also gets a model-specific sport steering wheel and optional carbon fiber interior trim.

Other features that carry over from the standard Velar, including the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. It uses a pair of large screens to replace most analog buttons and knobs. As in the standard Velar, a 12.3-inch digital display replaces the traditional analog gauges.

Land Rover is not yet discussing pricing for the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, but the performance model will likely command a significant premium over the current range-topping P380 R-Dynamic trim level, which starts at $77,100. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition joins a growing list of performance luxury SUVs, including Land Rover’s own Range Rover Sport SVR.

