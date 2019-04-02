Digital Trends
Cars

Lightning Strike electric motorcycle will travel up to 200 miles per charge

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 5
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch 1 side profile 1024x683
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch carbon edition resize 768x512
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch range and charging resize 768x512
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch motor resize 768x512
lightning strike electric motorcycle launch top left resize 768x512

Lightning Motorcycles is accepting reservations for its new Lightning Strike, a two-wheeler the company promises can travel up to 200 miles in city driving in its top trim. Three trims include the $13,000 Strike Standard, $17,000 Strike Mid Range, and $20,000 Strike Carbon Edition. Delivery begins in July with the Carbon Edition.

Lightning amply demonstrated it could build fast electric motorcycles, winning the Pikes Peak climb in 2013.  Lighting also set a world land speed record for e-bikes in 2011 when its LS-218 nailed an average 215.907-mph for two runs on the Bonneville Salt Flats, which was also the first time an electric two-wheeler broke into the 200-mph club.

While it was important for Lightning to prove it could build a bike that topped 200 miles per hour as a performance statement, it’s arguably more significant to demonstrate a 200-mile driving range per battery charge. It’s already a given that electric vehicles can be crazy fast, thanks to Lightning, Tesla, and others. However, most motorcyclists don’t compete in 5,000-foot hill climbs or suit up in blistering hot desert weather in August to race on salt. Practical considerations for electric vehicles intended for everyday and ordinary weekend use focus on range and cost.

The Lightning Strike looks like the land speed record-setting LS-218, with air-shedding sportbike fairing and bodywork. The Strike has almost 30 percent less air drag at 70 mph than electric motorcycles without fairings, according to the manufacturer. Less aerodynamic drag at speed matters because it pays off in battery range, especially in highway travel.

The following is a breakdown of the three Lightning Strike versions.

Lightning Strike Standard, $13,000

The Lightning Strike Standard has a 10-kWh battery, and its liquid-cooled AC induction motor can crank out 90 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is 135 mph. The Standard weighs 455 pounds and is rated to travel up to 70 miles on the highway and 100 miles in city driving.

All three models have a combined charging system charge port for Level 1-3 charging, but the Lightning Standard supports Level 1 and level 2. DC fast-charging Level 3 support is a $1,500 option.

For Level 1 charging, plug into any 100v outlet to fully charge the battery overnight. Hook up to a Level 2 charging station at home or on the road, and you’ll get a full charge in two to three hours. With Level 3 DC fast charging, you can add 100-plus miles of range in 20 minutes or fully charge the battery in 35 minutes.

Lightning Strike Mid Range, $17,000

The Lightning Strike Mid Range weighs 465 pounds, just 10 pounds more than the Standard. A 15-kWh battery accounts for the extra weight. Horsepower and torque ratings are unchanged from the Standard, but the Mid Range gains 50 percent more travel distance, rated at 105 miles on the highway and 150 miles in city driving.

Lightning Strike Carbon Edition, $20,000

There are no options available for the flagship Lightning Strike Carbon Edition. Weighing in at 485 pounds, the Carbon Edition has a 20-kWh battery. The motor produces 120 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque with a top speed of 150 mph. Lightning rates the Carbon Edition for 150 miles of highway driving and up to 200 miles in the city. Level 3 charging support is standard with the Carbon Edition.

The Carbon Edition also has full carbon fiber bodywork for strength and weight savings. Additional upgrades with all Carbon Editions include Ohlins front and rear suspension, Brembo Monoblock brakes, and an AIM Strada racing dashboard with GPS-based data recording and a lap timer, plus an onboard 6.6 kW charger.

Loaded for performance and range, the Lightning Strike Carbon Edition is the first version scheduled for delivery in the U.S., with international availability plans to be announced later in the year.

Don't Miss

Truck, yeah! Tesla is using its electric Semi to deliver cars in California
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 Kia Telluride
Product Review

Go ahead, try to fill it up. The Kia Telluride splices SUV size with car reflexes

The 2020 Kia Telluride takes aim at the midsize SUV segment with a mix of rugged practicality and high-tech features. Does it have what it takes to conquer the class leaders?
Posted By Byron Hurd
2020 range rover evoque review ranger feat
Product Review

Range Rover’s all-new Evoque gets a big upgrade without losing its soul

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has been redesigned from a clean sheet of paper. A new chassis, a new tech-packed interior, and a new mild hybrid drivetrain make the compact Evoque even more of a Range Rover than it was before.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Midsize truck face-off: Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma

The midsize pickup segment in America is thriving once again thanks to new entries from Chevrolet, Ford, and now Jeep. Here is how the 2020 Jeep Gladiator compares to the Ford Ranger, the Toyota Tacoma, and the Chevrolet Colorado.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Product Review

When it's not crawling over rocks, the Jeep Gladiator can haul them

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has generated lots of hype, but is a pickup truck based on the Wrangler really a good idea? Find out how the Gladiator stacks up against other midsize trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Jeep will sell a limited-edition Gladiator pickup online for one day only

Jeep introduced the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition
Cars

Future Jaguar Land Rover models could help stop the spread of superbugs

A concept from Jaguar Land Rover proposes using the ventilation systems in its future vehicles to neutralize pathogens and stop the spread of bacteria and harmful viruses including the cold, flu, and potential superbugs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Mobile

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools’ Day 2019

Is there a funnier day than April 1? If there is, we'd like to see it, because we need a laugh. In the meantime, April Fools' Day will have to do, and here are the best jokes online for 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Volvo XC40
Cars

The compact XC40 crossover will kick off Volvo’s electric-car push

The Volvo XC40 will get an electric powertrain option, according to a new report. The electric version will be unveiled later this year, and go on sale in 2020. The XC40 will be the Volvo brand's first mass-market electric car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Stanford Audi TTS
Cars

Stanford wants to teach its autonomous race cars to learn from their past

Researchers at Stanford are working on a new way to control self-driving cars. It leverages A.I. to help driverless prototypes plan their next move by analyzing data generated by the situations they have previously encountered.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla semi truck
Cars

Truck, yeah! Tesla is using its electric Semi to deliver cars in California

Tesla has been quiet about the Semi since unveiling the truck in 2017. The project is alive and well, and the California-based company released a video showing a prototype of the truck towing a load full of cars on the freeway.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Yaris offers big car tech in a small, Mazda-flavored package

Toyota resurrected the Yaris nameplate with a little bit of help from Mazda. Closely related to the Mazda2, the hatchback now stands out with a sharper design than before, and tech features normally found on bigger, more expensive cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
the worlds longest electric bus byd
Cars

This 3-in-1 vehicle is the world’s longest electric bus, apparently

Here's a bus so long that in foggy weather the driver might lose sight of the back of it. Built by Chinese firm BYD, the vehicle has a top speed of 45 mph and is said to be the longest pure-electric bus in the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Subaru Forester review
Product Review

Subaru’s spacious 2019 Forester aims to combat distracted driving

The 2019 Subaru Forester is the latest version of one of the most popular compact crossovers, boasting new tech and lots of other changes under the skin. But how does it fare against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein